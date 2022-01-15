Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Spark
  • 22Draper
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Towler
  • 7Dingwall
  • 10Mailer
  • 6MacEwan
  • 11Omar
  • 8Dingwall
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 5A
  • 12Sopel
  • 14MacPhee
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Machado
  • 17Peters
  • 18Allen
  • 21McHale

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4A
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Malcolm
  • 6Leslie
  • 11Reilly
  • 9Wright
  • 10Jack

Substitutes

  • 12Roberts
  • 14Fernie
  • 15McVey
  • 16Greenwood
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Byrne
Referee:
George Calder

