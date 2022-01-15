Elgin City v Albion Rovers

ElginElgin City15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Hoban
- 2Spark
- 22Draper
- 4McHardy
- 3Towler
- 7Dingwall
- 10Mailer
- 6MacEwan
- 11Omar
- 8Dingwall
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 5A
- 12Sopel
- 14MacPhee
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Machado
- 17Peters
- 18Allen
- 21McHale
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 5Fagan
- 4A
- 3Wilson
- 7Wilson
- 8Malcolm
- 6Leslie
- 11Reilly
- 9Wright
- 10Jack
Substitutes
- 12Roberts
- 14Fernie
- 15McVey
- 16Greenwood
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
- 19Byrne
- Referee:
- George Calder