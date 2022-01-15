Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 19Niang
  • 16King
  • 7Cawley
  • 4Howie
  • 11Boyd
  • 22Henderson

Substitutes

  • 9Armour
  • 10Trouten
  • 12Scougall
  • 17Armstrong
  • 18Sammon
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt

Queen's Park

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 48Connell
  • 10Brown
  • 21Gillespie
  • 28Longstaff
  • 9McHugh
  • 27Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 5Grant
  • 11Quitongo
  • 15Gillies
  • 16Yeats
  • 17Heraghty
  • 18Biggar
Referee:
Alan Muir

