Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hutton
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 6Durnan
- 3Church
- 19Niang
- 16King
- 7Cawley
- 4Howie
- 11Boyd
- 22Henderson
Substitutes
- 9Armour
- 10Trouten
- 12Scougall
- 17Armstrong
- 18Sammon
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
Queen's Park
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Ferrie
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 48Connell
- 10Brown
- 21Gillespie
- 28Longstaff
- 9McHugh
- 27Smith
Substitutes
- 2Davidson
- 5Grant
- 11Quitongo
- 15Gillies
- 16Yeats
- 17Heraghty
- 18Biggar
- Referee:
- Alan Muir