Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00FalkirkFalkirk
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Falkirk

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19Walker
  • 8Agnew
  • 24McGill
  • 10Easton
  • 21Frizzell
  • 14Allan
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 12Ritchie
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley

Falkirk

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Martin
  • 22McKay
  • 4Hall
  • 5Taylor-Sinclair
  • 2Williamson
  • 21Telfer
  • 6Miller
  • 11McGuffie
  • 15McCann
  • 7Morrison
  • 19Dowds

Substitutes

  • 10Nesbitt
  • 14Wilson
  • 16Ross
  • 17Keena
  • 24Williamson
  • 25Lemon
  • 31Cowie
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Top Stories