Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00MontroseMontrose
Venue: Balmoral Stadium, Scotland

Cove Rangers v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Neill
  • 24Fyvie
  • 25Logan
  • 8Yule
  • 16Vigurs
  • 3Milne
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Scully
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 15Anderson
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay

Montrose

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Lennox
  • 4Allan
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 19Callaghan
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 9Keatings
  • 15Whatley
  • 18Simpson
  • 22Brown
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Top Stories