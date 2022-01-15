Cove Rangers v Montrose

Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00MontroseMontrose
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 2Neill
- 24Fyvie
- 25Logan
- 8Yule
- 16Vigurs
- 3Milne
- 9Megginson
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Scully
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 15Anderson
- 17Adeyemo
- 20Leitch
- 23Gourlay
Montrose
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Lennox
- 4Allan
- 17Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 2Ballantyne
- 20Ballantyne
- 19Callaghan
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 12Antoniazzi
- 11Lyons
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 6Masson
- 8Watson
- 9Keatings
- 15Whatley
- 18Simpson
- 22Brown
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid