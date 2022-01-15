Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton15:00East FifeEast Fife
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium, Scotland

Dumbarton v East Fife

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Wright
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 17Trialist
  • 5Buchanan
  • 3Boyle
  • 7Duthie
  • 6Carswell
  • 18Paton
  • 22Wylde
  • 11MacLean
  • 26Oyinsan

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Lynch
  • 8Geggan
  • 9Orsi
  • 10Stokes
  • 14McKee
  • 19Wilson

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gallacher
  • 19Higgins
  • 17Steele
  • 3Higgins
  • 5Watson
  • 18Newton
  • 20Blair
  • 16Davidson
  • 7Denholm
  • 22Connell
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 6McManus
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Smith
  • 11Healy
  • 14Watt
  • 15Semple
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Alan Newlands

