Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Arbroath

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5Berra
  • 4Musonda
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Dick
  • 8Matthews
  • 20Williamson
  • 16Stanton
  • 22Ross
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 7Connolly
  • 11Zanatta
  • 12Lang
  • 17Thomson
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 25Arnott
  • 99Poplatnik

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 12Stewart
  • 5O'Brien
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Low
  • 2Thomson
  • 18Hamilton
  • 22Henderson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 19Wighton
  • 21Antell
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Steven McLean

