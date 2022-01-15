Raith Rovers v Arbroath

Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 5-4-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 5Berra
- 4Musonda
- 6Benedictus
- 3Dick
- 8Matthews
- 20Williamson
- 16Stanton
- 22Ross
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 7Connolly
- 11Zanatta
- 12Lang
- 17Thomson
- 23Riley-Snow
- 25Arnott
- 99Poplatnik
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Gaston
- 12Stewart
- 5O'Brien
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 6Low
- 2Thomson
- 18Hamilton
- 22Henderson
- 15Donnelly
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 19Wighton
- 21Antell
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Steven McLean