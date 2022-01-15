National League
WealdstoneWealdstone15:00DoverDover Athletic
Venue: Grosvenor Vale

Wealdstone v Dover Athletic

National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax23145438182047
2Chesterfield20127138162243
3Boreham Wood20126229131642
4Notts County21125440251541
5Bromley22125538251341
6Dag & Red23123845291639
7Wrexham22116539231639
8Stockport21123639241539
9Solihull Moors2210662923636
10Grimsby2110383223933
11Yeovil219482222031
12Torquay2394103637-131
13Eastleigh219482631-531
14Woking2291123636028
15Barnet217682532-727
16Altrincham2375113642-626
17Aldershot2374122837-925
18Southend2164111932-1322
19Wealdstone205691930-1121
20Maidenhead United2054112139-1819
21Weymouth2143142342-1915
22King's Lynn2132161945-2611
23Dover2204181851-33-8
View full National League table

