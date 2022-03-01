Match ends, Burnley 0, Leicester City 2.
Leicester claimed their first Premier League win of 2022 as second-half goals from James Maddison and the returning Jamie Vardy gave them victory over a Burnley side who remain in the relegation zone as a result.
Midfielder Maddison struck a fine decisive finish, curling a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box after being set up by Vardy, making his first appearance of the year after injury.
And the striker sealed the points with a close-range header from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
It had been a largely even game before that, although the Foxes did fashion the greater number of chances, finding home keeper Nick Pope in fine form.
The Clarets had the ball in the net in the first half, but Maxwel Cornet was adjudged to have moved a fraction early to tap in Aaron Lennon's low cross.
The win takes the Foxes to 30 points and allows them to breathe more easily after a poor recent run of league results.
There is no respite for Sean Dyche's side, who have seen their recent crucial revival checked and stay in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Everton.
City show some grit to go with the guile
After two fifth-place finishes, this league campaign is now one of earning Premier League respectability while continuing to challenge for the last remaining piece of silverware on offer - the inaugural Europa Conference League.
There have been extenuating circumstances for the Foxes' downturn this season, not least of all Vardy's extended absence, but they have looked a soft touch at times at the back, with the gradual sapping of confidence taking away their attacking verve.
Prior to this game, they were the only side without an away clean sheet in the top flight this season, shipping 25 goals in 11 games on the road as part of a run of 18 top-flight matches away from the King Power Stadium without stopping the opposition scoring.
They had also conceded a league-high 18 times from set-pieces.
This result - and the performance to earn it - was crucial then, coming against a side with two wins and a draw from the past three matches, scrapping for every point and providing of the sternest of tests to a defence from corners and free-kicks.
As pleasing for Brendan Rodgers as the two goals - both superbly taken by two substitutes providing that requisite touch of class from the bench - will be the way his side kept the Clarets contained.
Aside from Cornet's disallowed tap-in, the home side were kept to half-chances, with the Ivorian poking another effort wide in the second-half and Wout Weghorst failing to convert at the back post shortly after Leicester's opener.
Better chances came at the other end, with Nick Pope required to demonstrate his strong positioning and reflexes on a number of occasions to deny Ricardo Pereira, Patson Daka and Harvey Barnes.
The icing on the cake was Vardy's sharpness after coming on. He acrobatically volleyed one effort over, was quick and smart to stay onside and latch on to Kasper Schmeichel's clearance to set up Maddison and perfectly placed to claim his goal.
He will now be champing at the bit to start against Leeds on Saturday. Burnley, meanwhile, have a tough trip to Chelsea as they again seek to claw their way out of the bottom three.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14Roberts
- 5Tarkowski
- 6MeeSubstituted forCollinsat 40'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 17Lennon
- 18WestwoodSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 11McNeil
- 9WeghorstBooked at 57mins
- 20CornetSubstituted forRodriguezat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 4Cork
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 19Rodriguez
- 22Collins
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- 38Richardson
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forLookmanat 45'minutes
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 8TielemansSubstituted forMaddisonat 72'minutes
- 25Ndidi
- 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 90mins
- 11Albrighton
- 29DakaSubstituted forVardyat 72'minutes
- 7Barnes
Substitutes
- 9Vardy
- 10Maddison
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 37Lookman
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Post update
Nathan Collins (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
Post update
Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Ashley Westwood.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Collins (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Leicester City 1. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nick Pope.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Post update
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Player of the match
VardyJamie Vardy
Burnley
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number6Player nameMeeAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number22Player nameCollinsAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.25
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
8.64
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
8.47
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
6.56
