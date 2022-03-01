Premier League
BurnleyBurnley0LeicesterLeicester City2

Burnley 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison and Jamie Vardy give Foxes first league win of 2022

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments104

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy scored his first Premier League goal since netting twice in a 4-2 win over Watford on 28 November last year

Leicester claimed their first Premier League win of 2022 as second-half goals from James Maddison and the returning Jamie Vardy gave them victory over a Burnley side who remain in the relegation zone as a result.

Midfielder Maddison struck a fine decisive finish, curling a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box after being set up by Vardy, making his first appearance of the year after injury.

And the striker sealed the points with a close-range header from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

It had been a largely even game before that, although the Foxes did fashion the greater number of chances, finding home keeper Nick Pope in fine form.

The Clarets had the ball in the net in the first half, but Maxwel Cornet was adjudged to have moved a fraction early to tap in Aaron Lennon's low cross.

The win takes the Foxes to 30 points and allows them to breathe more easily after a poor recent run of league results.

There is no respite for Sean Dyche's side, who have seen their recent crucial revival checked and stay in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Everton.

City show some grit to go with the guile

After two fifth-place finishes, this league campaign is now one of earning Premier League respectability while continuing to challenge for the last remaining piece of silverware on offer - the inaugural Europa Conference League.

There have been extenuating circumstances for the Foxes' downturn this season, not least of all Vardy's extended absence, but they have looked a soft touch at times at the back, with the gradual sapping of confidence taking away their attacking verve.

Prior to this game, they were the only side without an away clean sheet in the top flight this season, shipping 25 goals in 11 games on the road as part of a run of 18 top-flight matches away from the King Power Stadium without stopping the opposition scoring.

They had also conceded a league-high 18 times from set-pieces.

This result - and the performance to earn it - was crucial then, coming against a side with two wins and a draw from the past three matches, scrapping for every point and providing of the sternest of tests to a defence from corners and free-kicks.

As pleasing for Brendan Rodgers as the two goals - both superbly taken by two substitutes providing that requisite touch of class from the bench - will be the way his side kept the Clarets contained.

Aside from Cornet's disallowed tap-in, the home side were kept to half-chances, with the Ivorian poking another effort wide in the second-half and Wout Weghorst failing to convert at the back post shortly after Leicester's opener.

Better chances came at the other end, with Nick Pope required to demonstrate his strong positioning and reflexes on a number of occasions to deny Ricardo Pereira, Patson Daka and Harvey Barnes.

The icing on the cake was Vardy's sharpness after coming on. He acrobatically volleyed one effort over, was quick and smart to stay onside and latch on to Kasper Schmeichel's clearance to set up Maddison and perfectly placed to claim his goal.

He will now be champing at the bit to start against Leeds on Saturday. Burnley, meanwhile, have a tough trip to Chelsea as they again seek to claw their way out of the bottom three.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6MeeSubstituted forCollinsat 40'minutes
  • 3Taylor
  • 17Lennon
  • 18WestwoodSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 11McNeil
  • 9WeghorstBooked at 57mins
  • 20CornetSubstituted forRodriguezat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 22Collins
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
  • 38Richardson

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forLookmanat 45'minutes
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forMaddisonat 72'minutes
  • 25Ndidi
  • 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 90mins
  • 11Albrighton
  • 29DakaSubstituted forVardyat 72'minutes
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 9Vardy
  • 10Maddison
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 37Lookman
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away22
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Nathan Collins (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Ashley Westwood.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Collins (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 0, Leicester City 1. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nick Pope.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  18. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

VardyJamie Vardy

with an average of 8.64

Burnley

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    7.03

  2. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.54

  3. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.31

  4. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.22

  5. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.03

  7. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    4.99

  8. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    4.97

  9. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    4.84

  10. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    4.79

  11. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    4.62

  12. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    4.61

  13. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    4.46

  14. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.25

Leicester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    8.64

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    8.47

  3. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    7.64

  4. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    7.38

  5. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    7.35

  6. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    7.29

  7. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    7.11

  8. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    6.92

  9. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    6.92

  10. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    6.89

  11. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    6.82

  12. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    6.59

  13. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.57

  14. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    6.56

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

105 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 21:52

    Take a bow Jamie Vardy... Leicester deserved to be few up, but Burnley couldn't handle Vardy... We've seen it so often.. the runs, the turns, the turn of pace, the ferret instinct to never give up... THE PURE VISION... However long I live I'll never see a better striker, and I'm eternally grateful you stayed with the club that gave you your first big break... we are not worthy...

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 22:04

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      Nicely put Peter - we are blessed t have known him

      Can't be many players in the modern game with the personality and talent to affect his entire club

  • Comment posted by Winniethebluefox, today at 21:44

    Getting better game by game, but a long way to go still. Welcome back Jamie.

  • Comment posted by ezeeryder, today at 21:52

    Welcome back Jamie, you have been missed

    • Reply posted by X RAY, today at 22:09

      X RAY replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by outonthefloor, today at 21:40

    Nice one Jamie, nice to see you back..

  • Comment posted by DTBLUE, today at 21:58

    Why did Kavanagh referee this game? After his shocking decision on Saturday, for which his boss had to apologise, he is rewarded with another Premier League game! Sums up the state of English football....corrupt. Appalling.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 22:01

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Didn't take long for Lampard to start whinging eh?

  • Comment posted by G Man, today at 21:45

    A better performance from Leicester and the 2 super subs did the damage. Some world class saves from Pope kept Burnley in the game. I hope they stay up.

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 21:50

      topo replied:
      Big difference between the 2 - Leicester have some seriously class players, Burnley have organisation and graft. At this level quality more often overcomes graft.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 22:07

    On Saturday the BBC reported Burnley had took another step towards Premier League safety after drawing with Crystal Palace,they were in the bottom three then and still in the bottom three now, must have been a very small step.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 21:53

    That's one of Burnley's games in hand wiped out. Cheers Leicester.

    • Reply posted by ian, today at 21:55

      ian replied:
      Clutching at straws.UTC

  • Comment posted by Paul Webb , today at 21:51

    Our talisman is back!! Assist and a goal in 20 minutes on the pitch, who could ask for more

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 21:47

    Great result Leicester against one of the more difficult away fixtures .

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:47

    Smug Dyche will be choking on his throat soothers tonight

  • Comment posted by Zap-The-Fox, today at 21:42

    Phew that was a much needed win!!!

  • Comment posted by anybrain, today at 21:51

    Great confidence building result, good news to see the impact of Vardy and Maddison but the best news is a clean sheet... woo woo

  • Comment posted by silver surfer , today at 21:45

    Maddison made the difference, Daka will get there , vardy .... the man

  • Comment posted by sanjuro, today at 21:41

    Good result for Leeds

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:01

    Back to criticising Sean again. What is it with Burnley’s home form & again why the negative tactics? All season long I have said Burnley play not to lose & against a team I felt that was there for the taking with their poor defensive record they revert to type & lose the game. Their home record is appalling over the 18 months, you always play to win your home games not draw… 🙄🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by AtriBit1, today at 21:48

    We were sloppy between minutes 60 and 75 but the talents of Maddison, Vardy and Barnes made the difference. Also, Amartey was excellent.
    Burnley had an off day and finally we were able to take advantage.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 21:44

    Well done Leicester win a few more games and you could get back into Europe

    • Reply posted by Greengrass9, today at 21:49

      Greengrass9 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Consett Mag, today at 21:43

    Mixed feelings. Can Newcastle head into Leicester territory, or just be glad that a relegation rival has lost?

  • Comment posted by alexa knows everything, today at 21:42

    3 from 7 to go down...going to get tastey

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27213364174766
2Liverpool26186270205060
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd27138644341047
5West Ham27136846341245
6Arsenal24143738271145
7Tottenham2513393532342
8Wolves26124102421340
9Southampton2681173437-335
10Brighton2671272530-533
11Crystal Palace2761293738-130
12Leicester2486103943-430
13Aston Villa2593133337-430
14Newcastle25510102845-1725
15Brentford2766152744-1724
16Leeds2658132960-3123
17Everton2464142841-1322
18Burnley25312102232-1021
19Watford2654172547-2219
20Norwich2645171555-4017
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport