WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers3SouthamptonSouthampton1

Wolves 3-1 Southampton: Adama Traore's first goal of season seals victory

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Conor Coady
Wolves captain Conor Coady scored his second goal of the season to put Wolves two up

Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season in injury time to end Southampton's late challenge and earn Wolves' third win in four Premier League games.

The home side looked comfortable after Raul Jimenez and captain Conor Coady put them in control.

Jimenez scored his first goal since November from the spot, after Rayan Ait-Nouri was brought down by Jan Bednarek.

Coady headed in from close range for his second goal of the season after Fraser Forster's positional error.

James Ward-Prowse's stunning free-kick set up a tense finale at Molineux, before Traore made sure of the points with a calm finish late on.

Victory for Wolves has moved them back into eighth in the table, while Saints are seven points behind in 12th place.

Resilient Wolves get the job done

Life under Bruno Lage began slowly for Wolves, who lost their opening three games of the season without scoring a goal.

Since then, the Portuguese has built a side with solid defensive foundations, capable of matching anyone in the division.

Only league leaders Manchester City have conceded fewer goals this season, and Southampton failed to make an early breakthrough despite exerting early pressure.

The visitors were denied by an inspired Jose Sa, who made two terrific saves in the first half to keep out a Romain Perraud strike and a Mohammed Salisu header from close range.

At the other end, Wolves did not look clinical but were handed the chance to take the lead when Bednarek was deemed to have brought down Ait-Nouri by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Jimenez rolled in the subsequent spot kick before Coady was the beneficiary when Max Kilman's header came back off the post for the centre-back to head in from close range.

While Sa was impressive in the Wolves goal, he was denied a ninth clean sheet of the season when Ward-Prowse scored a thumping trademark strike - his fourth goal in five games.

Rejuvenated, Saints pushed on for a late equaliser and Perraud headed against the post, before Wolves reclaimed possession and hit on the counter through second-half substitute Traore.

The Spaniard, who been the subject of speculation linking him with a January move to Tottenham, had missed a chance minutes earlier but made no mistake when he latched onto a through ball before running clear and finding the far corner.

On another day, Saints could have had a healthy lead, but Nathan Tella's skied effort from inside the six yard box highlighted their lack of cutting edge in attack.

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 24Gomes
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forTraoréat 78'minutes
  • 9JiménezBooked at 62minsSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 80'minutes
  • 10PodenceBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCundleat 90+6'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cavaco Jordão
  • 13Moulden
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 33Giles
  • 34Sanderson
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
  • 77Campbell

Southampton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 44Forster
  • 35Bednarek
  • 4LyancoBooked at 58mins
  • 22SalisuBooked at 87mins
  • 23TellaSubstituted forS Armstrongat 71'minutes
  • 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 86mins
  • 6Romeu
  • 27DialloSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
  • 15Perraud
  • 11Redmond
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams
  • 13Caballero
  • 16Small
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
30,057

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Luke Cundle replaces Daniel Podence.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).

  5. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).

  7. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by José Sá.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  10. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Romain Perraud (Southampton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jan Bednarek with a cross.

  14. Booking

    Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Booking

    James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

  19. Post update

    João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Southampton 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

121 comments

  • Comment posted by base, today at 17:09

    Wolves improving all the time especially from last season.

  • Comment posted by kenilworth wolf, today at 17:16

    entertaining game and both teams played their part. I was really impressed by Jose Sa and the defence. Southampton came to the Mol with their tails up and belief they could win, but Wolves were just a little too strong and canny for them in the end. Prowse set up a barn storming finish with a world class free kick and Adama went from the ridiculous to the sublime to put Southampton to the sword.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:10

    Great win. Up the Wolves!

  • Comment posted by Sir Stanny Matt, today at 17:14

    Massive strides these last few weeks from Wolves and it’s beautiful to see.

    You gave us a good game, Saints. Safe journey back for you travellers.

  • Comment posted by Razzak, today at 17:16

    What a freekick from James Ward-Prowse!!

  • Comment posted by goodmeister, today at 17:15

    Wolves going under the radar creeping up on the so called big clubs, playing good football and now scoring. Well deserved win today out classing a spirited Southampton.

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 17:13

    Fair play to Southampton they gave us a right game today. Really entertaining game and Saints certainly played their part. Well done Wolves, great result despite Neves not playing. Love what Bruno has done for Wolves so far, exciting to watch.
    Watch Sa's disappointment at letting in Saints goal. Don't think anyone would've stopped that.

    • Reply posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 17:17

      Jon Moss U Clown replied:
      took 2 steps to the right and had no chance

  • Comment posted by top bloke, today at 17:22

    Wolves defence is one of the best in the Prem this season. If their strikers were able to find the net a bit more regularly they would firmly be top six.

  • Comment posted by markD, today at 17:15

    Phew. Wolves had to scrap hard for that one. Have played much better and lost. Swings and roundabouts. Saints gave it a good go and probably deservrd something.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 17:25

      tony replied:
      Like we deserved something from our first few games.

  • Comment posted by Pooface123, today at 17:15

    Lol @ Gary Neville

    • Reply posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 17:41

      Jon Moss U Clown replied:
      But But But Gazza going to be the Next labour Prime Minister.

  • Comment posted by kenilworth wolf, today at 17:17

    UP THE WOLVES 🐺

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:12

    If Wolves start scoring, they may push a lot farther up than most people expect.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 17:14

      Andrew replied:
      We've scored 3 a piece in our last 2 games, what are you on about?

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:27

    Coady and Kilman got to be in with a shout to be England's central defence

  • Comment posted by Keepthefaith28, today at 17:15

    Come on wanderers. Nice to see Raul back on the scoresheet and traore so hopefully people will get off his back. Hopefully silva as well soon as last seasons experience and he looks stronger this year. Subs bench threadbare again. Was a bit worried with no neves and Gomes starting but we will never know if these kids are good enough unless we play them. Come on Jeff get the cheque book out

  • Comment posted by Fat Bloke Wolfie, today at 17:11

    COYW

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 17:24

    Well down wolves deserved the win and hopefully you finish in a European place

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 17:24

    Great win against a decent side.

    They will not like it in WBA dominated Dudley.

    • Reply posted by The Phoenix, today at 17:32

      The Phoenix replied:
      What?

  • Comment posted by pigeonwolf , today at 17:26

    Fantastic game, fair play to Southampton, gave us a right game, end to end stuff throughout. Jose Sa probably the difference maker. CoYW

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 17:13

    Another good win, starting to dream of Europe again!!

  • Comment posted by Westwood , today at 17:15

    Great result lads

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22182254134156
2Chelsea22127345172843
3Liverpool20126252183442
4West Ham21114639271237
5Arsenal2011273325835
6Man Utd2010463127434
7Tottenham1810352320333
8Wolves209471715231
9Brighton2061042121028
10Leicester187473133-225
11Crystal Palace215973031-124
12Southampton215972533-824
13Brentford206592430-623
14Aston Villa2071122531-622
15Everton1954102434-1019
16Leeds194782137-1619
17Watford1942132337-1414
18Norwich2134141045-3513
19Newcastle2019102043-2312
20Burnley171881627-1111
View full Premier League table

