Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1.
Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season in injury time to end Southampton's late challenge and earn Wolves' third win in four Premier League games.
The home side looked comfortable after Raul Jimenez and captain Conor Coady put them in control.
Jimenez scored his first goal since November from the spot, after Rayan Ait-Nouri was brought down by Jan Bednarek.
Coady headed in from close range for his second goal of the season after Fraser Forster's positional error.
James Ward-Prowse's stunning free-kick set up a tense finale at Molineux, before Traore made sure of the points with a calm finish late on.
Victory for Wolves has moved them back into eighth in the table, while Saints are seven points behind in 12th place.
- Follow reaction to Wolves v Southampton, plus the rest of Saturday's Premier League matches
- Go straight to all the best Wolves content
- Visit our Saints page
Resilient Wolves get the job done
Life under Bruno Lage began slowly for Wolves, who lost their opening three games of the season without scoring a goal.
Since then, the Portuguese has built a side with solid defensive foundations, capable of matching anyone in the division.
Only league leaders Manchester City have conceded fewer goals this season, and Southampton failed to make an early breakthrough despite exerting early pressure.
The visitors were denied by an inspired Jose Sa, who made two terrific saves in the first half to keep out a Romain Perraud strike and a Mohammed Salisu header from close range.
At the other end, Wolves did not look clinical but were handed the chance to take the lead when Bednarek was deemed to have brought down Ait-Nouri by the video assistant referee (VAR).
Jimenez rolled in the subsequent spot kick before Coady was the beneficiary when Max Kilman's header came back off the post for the centre-back to head in from close range.
While Sa was impressive in the Wolves goal, he was denied a ninth clean sheet of the season when Ward-Prowse scored a thumping trademark strike - his fourth goal in five games.
Rejuvenated, Saints pushed on for a late equaliser and Perraud headed against the post, before Wolves reclaimed possession and hit on the counter through second-half substitute Traore.
The Spaniard, who been the subject of speculation linking him with a January move to Tottenham, had missed a chance minutes earlier but made no mistake when he latched onto a through ball before running clear and finding the far corner.
On another day, Saints could have had a healthy lead, but Nathan Tella's skied effort from inside the six yard box highlighted their lack of cutting edge in attack.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 24Gomes
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32Dendoncker
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forTraoréat 78'minutes
- 9JiménezBooked at 62minsSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 80'minutes
- 10PodenceBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCundleat 90+6'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cavaco Jordão
- 13Moulden
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 33Giles
- 34Sanderson
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- 77Campbell
Southampton
Formation 3-5-2
- 44Forster
- 35Bednarek
- 4LyancoBooked at 58mins
- 22SalisuBooked at 87mins
- 23TellaSubstituted forS Armstrongat 71'minutes
- 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 86mins
- 6Romeu
- 27DialloSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
- 15Perraud
- 11Redmond
- 18BrojaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker-Peters
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 10Adams
- 13Caballero
- 16Small
- 17S Armstrong
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 30,057
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Luke Cundle replaces Daniel Podence.
Post update
Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).
Post update
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).
Post update
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by José Sá.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Post update
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Romain Perraud (Southampton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jan Bednarek with a cross.
Booking
Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).
Post update
Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Post update
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Southampton 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 24Gomes
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32Dendoncker
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forTraoréat 78'minutes
- 9JiménezBooked at 62minsSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 80'minutes
- 10PodenceBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCundleat 90+6'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cavaco Jordão
- 13Moulden
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 33Giles
- 34Sanderson
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- 77Campbell
Southampton
Formation 3-5-2
- 44Forster
- 35Bednarek
- 4LyancoBooked at 58mins
- 22SalisuBooked at 87mins
- 23TellaSubstituted forS Armstrongat 71'minutes
- 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 86mins
- 6Romeu
- 27DialloSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
- 15Perraud
- 11Redmond
- 18BrojaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker-Peters
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 10Adams
- 13Caballero
- 16Small
- 17S Armstrong
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 30,057
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Luke Cundle replaces Daniel Podence.
Post update
Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).
Post update
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).
Post update
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by José Sá.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Post update
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Romain Perraud (Southampton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jan Bednarek with a cross.
Booking
Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).
Post update
Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Post update
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Southampton 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
You gave us a good game, Saints. Safe journey back for you travellers.
Watch Sa's disappointment at letting in Saints goal. Don't think anyone would've stopped that.
They will not like it in WBA dominated Dudley.