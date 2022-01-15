Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves captain Conor Coady scored his second goal of the season to put Wolves two up

Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season in injury time to end Southampton's late challenge and earn Wolves' third win in four Premier League games.

The home side looked comfortable after Raul Jimenez and captain Conor Coady put them in control.

Jimenez scored his first goal since November from the spot, after Rayan Ait-Nouri was brought down by Jan Bednarek.

Coady headed in from close range for his second goal of the season after Fraser Forster's positional error.

James Ward-Prowse's stunning free-kick set up a tense finale at Molineux, before Traore made sure of the points with a calm finish late on.

Victory for Wolves has moved them back into eighth in the table, while Saints are seven points behind in 12th place.

Resilient Wolves get the job done

Life under Bruno Lage began slowly for Wolves, who lost their opening three games of the season without scoring a goal.

Since then, the Portuguese has built a side with solid defensive foundations, capable of matching anyone in the division.

Only league leaders Manchester City have conceded fewer goals this season, and Southampton failed to make an early breakthrough despite exerting early pressure.

The visitors were denied by an inspired Jose Sa, who made two terrific saves in the first half to keep out a Romain Perraud strike and a Mohammed Salisu header from close range.

At the other end, Wolves did not look clinical but were handed the chance to take the lead when Bednarek was deemed to have brought down Ait-Nouri by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Jimenez rolled in the subsequent spot kick before Coady was the beneficiary when Max Kilman's header came back off the post for the centre-back to head in from close range.

While Sa was impressive in the Wolves goal, he was denied a ninth clean sheet of the season when Ward-Prowse scored a thumping trademark strike - his fourth goal in five games.

Rejuvenated, Saints pushed on for a late equaliser and Perraud headed against the post, before Wolves reclaimed possession and hit on the counter through second-half substitute Traore.

The Spaniard, who been the subject of speculation linking him with a January move to Tottenham, had missed a chance minutes earlier but made no mistake when he latched onto a through ball before running clear and finding the far corner.

On another day, Saints could have had a healthy lead, but Nathan Tella's skied effort from inside the six yard box highlighted their lack of cutting edge in attack.

Line-ups

Match Stats

43 Valery Referee: Michael Salisbury Attendance: 30,057 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Luke Cundle replaces Daniel Podence. Post update Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton). Post update Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton). Post update Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by José Sá. goal Goal! Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Southampton 1. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri. Post update Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Post update Attempt saved. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Post update Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Romain Perraud (Southampton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jan Bednarek with a cross. Booking Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton). Post update Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Booking James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton). Post update João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. goal Goal! Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Southampton 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

