Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Romain Saiss, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, had started all 19 of Wolves' Premier League matches so far this season

Wolves defender Romain Saiss is on international duty with Morocco and will miss his first Premier League game of the season.

Willy Boly, Hwang Hee-chan, Jonny Otto, Petro Neto and Yerson Mosquera are still injured.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is available after a ban and period of self-isolation, while Thierry Small also returns from Covid-19.

Yan Valery is back in the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Saints remain without Mohamed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, Tino Livramento, Will Smallbone and Moussa Djenepo.

Southampton played really well when they beat Brentford in midweek but Wolves have impressed me for a few weeks now, and they have turned into a really good side.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage doesn't get enough credit for that, possibly because they don't score too many, but they are a very tidy footballing team and I think the goals will come.

Prediction: 2-1

Southampton's solitary victory in their past 11 league games against Wolves came at home in April 2019 (D4, L6).

Wolves won this season's reverse fixture 1-0 but have only beaten Saints twice at home in the 14 most recent attempts in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

There have only been five goals in Wolves' past eight league matches: five ended 1-0 and the other three were goalless.

Bruno Lage's side kept six clean sheets in those eight fixtures and haven't conceded a first-half goal in any of their last 12 league games.

They are the only side yet to concede a Premier League goal from a set-piece situation, excluding penalties, in 2021-22.

Wolves failed to score in all seven Premier League defeats so far this season.

They can win their opening two top-flight matches of the year for the first time since 1974.

Raul Jimenez has scored four goals in his last four Premier League appearances versus Southampton.

Southampton

Saints can equal their longest winning streak of three matches in all competitions under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Their only defeat in seven Premier League games was by 3-0 at Arsenal (W2, D4).

Southampton's tally of 13 goals in their past five competitive fixtures is as many as they managed in their previous 15.

Armando Broja has scored in five of his eight Premier League starts.

Southampton are unbeaten in all three league and cup matches at Molineux under Hasenhuttl (W1, D2).

