Newcastle United v Watford

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be desperate for a response from his side after they were stunned by Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round last week

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's new signing Chris Wood is expected to make his debut in the absence of the injured Callum Wilson.

Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis are edging closer to a return from injury, while Javier Manquillo is suspended.

Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, Kiko Femenia, Ben Foster and Christian Kabasele all face fitness tests.

New signings Hassane Kamara, Edo Kayembe and Samir are available but Peter Etebo, Nicolas Nkoulou and Ismaila Sarr remain out.

Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

You can just picture the scene at St James' Park - there will be a full house and, with new signing Chris Wood, they will be expecting a really good performance and a win.

Newcastle need it, not just to improve their own situation but to keep Watford right in the relegation mix as well.

The problem Eddie Howe's men have there is that, defensively, we know they are all over the place.

I still think the Magpies will win, because Watford are leaking a lot of goals, but it might be a tense finish and Newcastle will need their fans as well as Wood to get them over the line.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's only victory in the past 10 Premier League meetings came at home in November 2018.

Watford have won three of their last five games at St James' Park in all competitions.

A sixth Premier League victory against Newcastle on Saturday would be an outright club record against a particular opponent.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have only won one of their 21 matches in all competitions this season.

One of the past 13 teams to have won one or fewer matches at the halfway stage of an English top-flight campaign has survived relegation, with West Bromwich Albion doing so in 2004-05.

The Magpies have dropped 19 points from winning positions so far - only in 1999-00 and 2004-05 have they fared worse in a Premier League campaign.

Eddie Howe has faced Watford the most times in his managerial career. Ten of the 17 encounters have been drawn.

Watford

Watford have lost 13 of their 18 league fixtures this season. No team has lost more often at the halfway stage of a 38-game Premier League campaign and gone on to avoid relegation.

They are looking to avoid setting a new top-flight club record of seven straight defeats. Watford last lost seven league games in a row during a run of nine consecutive losses in the third tier from December 1972 to February 1973.

The Hornets are on a club top-flight record run of 28 consecutive matches without a clean sheet since their victory against Liverpool in February 2020. It's the fifth longest run in Premier League history.

Claudio Ranieri has won seven of his 11 games against Newcastle in all competitions.

Emmanuel Dennis has been directly involved in 13 of Watford's 22 league goals this season, including 10 of the past 13.

