Aston VillaAston Villa2Man UtdManchester United2

Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United: Philippe Coutinho scores on debut to rescue point for hosts

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Villa Park

Philippe Coutinho, Aston Villa, Manchester United
Philippe Coutinho (left) joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona this month

Philippe Coutinho scored a late equaliser on his Aston Villa debut as Steven Gerrard's side fought back from two goals down to draw a pulsating Premier League duel with Manchester United at Villa Park.

Coutinho was just about to be introduced by Villa boss Gerrard midway through the second half when Bruno Fernandes slammed home his second goal of the game off the underside of the bar.

But the Brazilian proved the catalyst for a memorable response.

First he drove at the United defence, helping to create the space which Jacob Ramsey exploited to halve the deficit.

Then Ramsey slid over an excellent cross from the left which Raphael Varane was unable to intercept as he slid back, leaving Coutinho to finish into an empty net.

The goal brought celebrations at both ends of the pitch as Emiliano Martinez also went into the crowd in relief - it was the Argentine's horrible sixth-minute error that had gifted Fernandes the visitors' opener.

Coutinho the catalyst

Given his background - with Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich - Coutinho is a bold loan signing by Villa, and underlines the pedigree of the man they appointed as manager in November.

Gerrard is not at Villa to learn how to avoid relegation.

His demands remain as high as they were as a player and Coutinho's arrival is an example of that.

Villa are a better team since Gerrard's arrival and, after a sluggish start against opponents they dominated but lost to in the FA Cup five days ago, they grew into the game.

The club's other newboy, Lucas Digne, was among those denied by United keeper David de Gea at the end of the first half - in unorthodox fashion, with his knees.

Ollie Watkins did not really test the Spain keeper when Villa broke after Edinson Cavani lost possession in his own half. However, Emi Buendia certainly did with a near-post header. Rooted to his line, De Gea's reactions were up to the job as he beat Buendia's effort away.

When De Gea produced more saves after half-time to deny Ramsey and Digne again, it appeared the image of the night for Villa would be midfielder Morgan Sanson kicking a drinks bottle in fury after his error in gifting Fred possession to set up Fernandes for the visitors' second had been followed immediately by his substitution.

However, as it was the prelude to Coutinho's arrival, it was the moment that changed the course of the game - and the acclaim for the Brazilian at the final whistle indicated Villa's fans are already firmly behind him.

United display usual failings

This was another frustrating experience for United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick who is trying, so far without success, to find a way for his team to get control of games and find the balance between defence and attack.

United could not have been given more of a gift to get their noses in front as Martinez appeared to be distracted by an off-the-ball run from Cavani and dropped what should have been a routine save from Fernandes 20-yard shot through his legs and into his net.

Yet, as was so often the case under predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a bright start gave way to difficulties.

With Cristiano Ronaldo among the absentees, Rangnick went for a bold alternative in 19-year-old Swede Anthony Elanga.

The move worked to an extent but as United came under increasing pressure, their attacking threat was reduced to periodic counters.

Fernandes' second - the first time he has scored more than one in a game since his opening-day hat-trick against Leeds - should have sealed victory. But they lacked the nous to see out the game and instead were pulled around far too easily.

After starting with back-to-back league wins, Rangnick has now seen his side muster five points from four games and they remain seventh, worryingly still a point behind a Tottenham side Antonio Conte is clearly not happy with, but who also have two games in hand on United.

Player of the match

Philippe CoutinhoPhilippe Coutinho

with an average of 8.54

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    8.54

  2. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.66

  3. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    7.18

  4. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.85

  5. Squad number30Player nameHause
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.45

  10. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.34

  11. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    6.30

  12. Squad number8Player nameSanson
    Average rating

    6.11

  13. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.10

  14. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.64

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.24

  2. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.74

  3. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.63

  4. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    5.01

  5. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    4.96

  6. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    4.89

  7. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    4.85

  8. Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    4.79

  9. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.72

  10. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    4.69

  11. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    4.46

  12. Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    4.32

  13. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    4.17

  14. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    3.76

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaSubstituted forHauseat 45'minutes
  • 5Mings
  • 27DigneBooked at 27mins
  • 8SansonSubstituted forCoutinhoat 68'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 11Watkins
  • 20IngsSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 76'minutes
  • 10Buendía

Substitutes

  • 3Targett
  • 12Steer
  • 18Young
  • 23Coutinho
  • 29Hayden
  • 30Hause
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 35Archer
  • 47Iroegbunam

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 19Varane
  • 27Telles
  • 17Fred
  • 31MaticBooked at 31mins
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forLingardat 89'minutes
  • 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 46minsSubstituted forvan de Beekat 89'minutes
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forSanchoat 78'minutes
  • 21Cavani

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 5Maguire
  • 8Mata
  • 14Lingard
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 26Henderson
  • 34van de Beek
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kortney Hause.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. Matthew Cash tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

  7. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Mason Greenwood.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  14. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 2. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jadon Sancho replaces Anthony Elanga.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 2. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Danny Ings.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a cross.

