Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Philippe Coutinho (left) joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona this month

Philippe Coutinho scored a late equaliser on his Aston Villa debut as Steven Gerrard's side fought back from two goals down to draw a pulsating Premier League duel with Manchester United at Villa Park.

Coutinho was just about to be introduced by Villa boss Gerrard midway through the second half when Bruno Fernandes slammed home his second goal of the game off the underside of the bar.

But the Brazilian proved the catalyst for a memorable response.

First he drove at the United defence, helping to create the space which Jacob Ramsey exploited to halve the deficit.

Then Ramsey slid over an excellent cross from the left which Raphael Varane was unable to intercept as he slid back, leaving Coutinho to finish into an empty net.

The goal brought celebrations at both ends of the pitch as Emiliano Martinez also went into the crowd in relief - it was the Argentine's horrible sixth-minute error that had gifted Fernandes the visitors' opener.

Coutinho the catalyst

Given his background - with Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich - Coutinho is a bold loan signing by Villa, and underlines the pedigree of the man they appointed as manager in November.

Gerrard is not at Villa to learn how to avoid relegation.

His demands remain as high as they were as a player and Coutinho's arrival is an example of that.

Villa are a better team since Gerrard's arrival and, after a sluggish start against opponents they dominated but lost to in the FA Cup five days ago, they grew into the game.

The club's other newboy, Lucas Digne, was among those denied by United keeper David de Gea at the end of the first half - in unorthodox fashion, with his knees.

Ollie Watkins did not really test the Spain keeper when Villa broke after Edinson Cavani lost possession in his own half. However, Emi Buendia certainly did with a near-post header. Rooted to his line, De Gea's reactions were up to the job as he beat Buendia's effort away.

When De Gea produced more saves after half-time to deny Ramsey and Digne again, it appeared the image of the night for Villa would be midfielder Morgan Sanson kicking a drinks bottle in fury after his error in gifting Fred possession to set up Fernandes for the visitors' second had been followed immediately by his substitution.

However, as it was the prelude to Coutinho's arrival, it was the moment that changed the course of the game - and the acclaim for the Brazilian at the final whistle indicated Villa's fans are already firmly behind him.

United display usual failings

This was another frustrating experience for United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick who is trying, so far without success, to find a way for his team to get control of games and find the balance between defence and attack.

United could not have been given more of a gift to get their noses in front as Martinez appeared to be distracted by an off-the-ball run from Cavani and dropped what should have been a routine save from Fernandes 20-yard shot through his legs and into his net.

Yet, as was so often the case under predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a bright start gave way to difficulties.

With Cristiano Ronaldo among the absentees, Rangnick went for a bold alternative in 19-year-old Swede Anthony Elanga.

The move worked to an extent but as United came under increasing pressure, their attacking threat was reduced to periodic counters.

Fernandes' second - the first time he has scored more than one in a game since his opening-day hat-trick against Leeds - should have sealed victory. But they lacked the nous to see out the game and instead were pulled around far too easily.

After starting with back-to-back league wins, Rangnick has now seen his side muster five points from four games and they remain seventh, worryingly still a point behind a Tottenham side Antonio Conte is clearly not happy with, but who also have two games in hand on United.

Player of the match Philippe Coutinho Philippe Coutinho with an average of 8.54 Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Aston Villa Avg Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 8.54 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 7.66 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 7.18 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 6.85 Squad number 30 Player name Hause Average rating 6.62 Squad number 33 Player name Chukwuemeka Average rating 6.61 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 6.56 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 6.50 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 6.45 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 6.34 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 6.30 Squad number 8 Player name Sanson Average rating 6.11 Squad number 20 Player name Ings Average rating 6.10 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 5.64 Manchester United Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.24 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 5.74 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 5.63 Squad number 21 Player name Cavani Average rating 5.01 Squad number 11 Player name Greenwood Average rating 4.96 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 4.89 Squad number 27 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 4.85 Squad number 34 Player name van de Beek Average rating 4.79 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 4.72 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 4.69 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 4.46 Squad number 14 Player name Lingard Average rating 4.32 Squad number 31 Player name Matic Average rating 4.17 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 3.76

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-3-3 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 27 Digne 8 Sanson 6 Douglas Luiz 41 J Ramsey 11 Watkins 20 Ings 10 Buendía 1 Martínez

2 Cash

4 Konsa Substituted for Hause at 45' minutes

5 Mings

27 Digne Booked at 27mins

8 Sanson Substituted for Coutinho at 68' minutes

6 Douglas Luiz

41 J Ramsey

11 Watkins

20 Ings Substituted for Chukwuemeka at 76' minutes

10 Buendía Substitutes 3 Targett

12 Steer

18 Young

23 Coutinho

29 Hayden

30 Hause

33 Chukwuemeka

35 Archer

47 Iroegbunam Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 19 Varane 27 Telles 17 Fred 31 Matic 11 Greenwood 18 Bruno Fernandes 36 Elanga 21 Cavani 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf

19 Varane

27 Telles

17 Fred

31 Matic Booked at 31mins

11 Greenwood Substituted for Lingard at 89' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes Booked at 46mins Substituted for van de Beek at 89' minutes

36 Elanga Substituted for Sancho at 78' minutes

21 Cavani Substitutes 4 Jones

5 Maguire

8 Mata

14 Lingard

22 Heaton

25 Sancho

26 Henderson

34 van de Beek Referee: David Coote Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 2. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kortney Hause. Post update Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Post update Offside, Aston Villa. Matthew Cash tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Luiz. Post update Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United). Post update Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Fred (Manchester United). Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Mason Greenwood. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Bruno Fernandes. Post update Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía. Post update Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Fred (Manchester United). goal Goal! Goal! Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 2. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Jadon Sancho replaces Anthony Elanga. goal Goal! Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 2. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Danny Ings. Post update Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a cross. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward