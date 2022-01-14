Aston Villa v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa signing Philippe Coutinho last played in the Premier League for Liverpool against Leicester on 30 December 2017

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa could give debuts to new signings Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho, with the latter poised to make his first Premier League appearance in four years.

Ashley Young is still nursing a broken toe and John McGinn is banned.

Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are also suspended.

Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo all missed Monday's FA Cup win over Villa but they should be fit for this game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa were hard done by when they lost at Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday night, and I reckon they will reverse that result at Villa Park.

New Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be available, but I don't know whether he will start because he has not played many minutes recently. He'll probably be on the bench and if they need a lift - and a trick or two - they can bring him on.

It is United who have got more problems at the moment, though. I really thought we would see an improvement under Ralf Rangnick.

Their results haven't been that bad, other than their loss to Wolves at the start of the year, but their performances have mostly been poor and there are obviously some deep-rooted problems inside the club that need to be sorted out.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v grime star S-X

United have also beaten Everton and Spurs 37 times

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won the reverse league fixture 1-0 and could do the double against Manchester United for the first time since 1954-55.

However, Villa's current winless run of 22 Premier League home games against United is a top-flight record (D7, L15).

The Birmingham side's most recent home league victory in this fixture was by 3-1 in August 1995. They also won 3-0 in the League Cup in 1999.

Manchester United were awarded a penalty in each of the past four Premier League meetings. Bruno Fernandes took all four, scoring the first three but missing at Old Trafford last September.

Aston Villa

Villa have lost 10 of their past 14 competitive fixtures, including the last three in a row.

Their total of 21 Premier League home defeats since returning to the top flight in 2019 is the most of any club.

They could go 17 top-flight matches without a draw for the first time since a run of 29 between September 1964 and April 1965.

Aston Villa are one of three clubs to have scored in all of their Premier League home games this season, alongside Liverpool and West Ham.

Philippe Coutinho was directly involved in 77 goals in 152 Premier League matches for Liverpool between 2013-17, scoring 41 and setting up 36.

Coutinho scored on his most recent competitive appearance against Manchester United, in Barcelona's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final home victory in April 2019.

Manchester United

The Red Devils could lose their opening two league games of a calendar year for the first time since 1985.

They have equalled the club record of six Premier League defeats at the halfway stage of a season, previously set in 2001-02.

Manchester United dropped points in four of their past six away league matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals in nine league starts versus Aston Villa. January is his most productive month, with 60 goals in 74 career league appearances.

Bruno Fernandes has gone 12 away appearances without a goal for United since he scored a penalty in a 3-1 Premier League win at Villa Park last May.

My Aston Villa XI Choose your Aston Villa formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team