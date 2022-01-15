Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne's sixth league goal of the campaign proved decisive for leaders Manchester City at Etihad Stadium

Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of world-class quality to tighten Manchester City's stranglehold on the Premier League title race with victory over Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

The former Chelsea player broke the deadlock in a tight game with a superb curling drive past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with 20 minutes left to extend City's lead at the top of the table to an imposing 13 points.

Chelsea had their chances, the best coming when Ederson saved from Romelu Lukaku in the second half but De Bruyne made the difference and City now also have a 14-point advantage over Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

City deserved the win for their greater urgency and possession, Kepa keeping out Jack Grealish with a first-half save, and this represents another significant stride in their quest to retain the Premier League crown.

More to follow.

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 7.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 7.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 7.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 7.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 7.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 8.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 6.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 5.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Sarr Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 5.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 5.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 5.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 4.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 4.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 4.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 4.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 4.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Hudson-Odoi Average rating 4.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 5 Stones 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 20 Bernardo Silva 16 Rodri 17 De Bruyne 7 Sterling 47 Foden 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

2 Walker

5 Stones

14 Laporte

27 Cancelo

20 Bernardo Silva

16 Rodri

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Gündogan at 85' minutes

7 Sterling

47 Foden Substituted for Gabriel Jesus at 88' minutes

10 Grealish Substitutes 3 Rúben Dias

8 Gündogan

9 Gabriel Jesus

13 Steffen

25 Fernandinho

79 Mbete

87 McAtee

90 Lavia

97 Wilson-Esbrand Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Arrizabalaga 2 Rüdiger 6 Thiago Silva 31 Sarr 28 Azpilicueta 7 Kanté 8 Kovacic 3 Alonso 10 Pulisic 22 Ziyech 9 Lukaku 1 Arrizabalaga

2 Rüdiger

6 Thiago Silva

31 Sarr

28 Azpilicueta

7 Kanté

8 Kovacic Booked at 32mins

3 Alonso Booked at 7mins Substituted for Mount at 81' minutes

10 Pulisic Substituted for Werner at 69' minutes

22 Ziyech Substituted for Hudson-Odoi at 69' minutes

9 Lukaku Substitutes 5 Jorginho

11 Werner

12 Loftus-Cheek

13 Bettinelli

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

19 Mount

20 Hudson-Odoi

Match ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0. Post update Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Post update Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Phil Foden. Post update Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rodri. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Kevin De Bruyne. Post update Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Mount replaces Marcos Alonso. Post update Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Post update Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi replaces Hakim Ziyech. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Christian Pulisic. Post update Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Phil Foden. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kyle Walker. Post update Foul by Rodri (Manchester City). Post update N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.