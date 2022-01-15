Match ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0.
Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of world-class quality to tighten Manchester City's stranglehold on the Premier League title race with victory over Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.
The former Chelsea player broke the deadlock in a tight game with a superb curling drive past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with 20 minutes left to extend City's lead at the top of the table to an imposing 13 points.
Chelsea had their chances, the best coming when Ederson saved from Romelu Lukaku in the second half but De Bruyne made the difference and City now also have a 14-point advantage over Liverpool, who have two games in hand.
City deserved the win for their greater urgency and possession, Kepa keeping out Jack Grealish with a first-half save, and this represents another significant stride in their quest to retain the Premier League crown.
More to follow.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
6.40
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
6.69
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number31Player nameSarrAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
4.49
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
4.43
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 16Rodri
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forGündoganat 85'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 47FodenSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 88'minutes
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 8Gündogan
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 79Mbete
- 87McAtee
- 90Lavia
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 2Rüdiger
- 6Thiago Silva
- 31Sarr
- 28Azpilicueta
- 7Kanté
- 8KovacicBooked at 32mins
- 3AlonsoBooked at 7minsSubstituted forMountat 81'minutes
- 10PulisicSubstituted forWernerat 69'minutes
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 69'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 5Jorginho
- 11Werner
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Bettinelli
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 19Mount
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 29Havertz
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 53,319
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0.
Post update
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Post update
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Phil Foden.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rodri.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Mount replaces Marcos Alonso.
Post update
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Post update
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi replaces Hakim Ziyech.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Christian Pulisic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
