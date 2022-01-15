Premier League
Man CityManchester City1ChelseaChelsea0

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Kevin de Bruyne strike sends Premier League leaders 13 points clear

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

comments266

Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City, Chelsea
Kevin de Bruyne's sixth league goal of the campaign proved decisive for leaders Manchester City at Etihad Stadium

Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of world-class quality to tighten Manchester City's stranglehold on the Premier League title race with victory over Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

The former Chelsea player broke the deadlock in a tight game with a superb curling drive past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with 20 minutes left to extend City's lead at the top of the table to an imposing 13 points.

Chelsea had their chances, the best coming when Ederson saved from Romelu Lukaku in the second half but De Bruyne made the difference and City now also have a 14-point advantage over Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

City deserved the win for their greater urgency and possession, Kepa keeping out Jack Grealish with a first-half save, and this represents another significant stride in their quest to retain the Premier League crown.

More to follow.

Manchester City

Starting XI

  Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.85

  Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.06

  Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    7.01

  Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    7.14

  Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    7.44

  Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.49

  Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.14

  Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    8.23

  Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    7.46

  Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.23

  Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.40

Substitutes

  Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.97

  Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.69

Chelsea

Starting XI

  Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    6.08

  Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    5.89

  Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.80

  Squad number31Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.30

  Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    5.25

  Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    5.73

  Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    5.41

  Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    4.85

  Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    4.72

  Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    4.32

  Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    4.49

Substitutes

  Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    4.45

  Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    4.87

  Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    4.43

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forGündoganat 85'minutes
  • 7Sterling
  • 47FodenSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 88'minutes
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 79Mbete
  • 87McAtee
  • 90Lavia
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 31Sarr
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 7Kanté
  • 8KovacicBooked at 32mins
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 7minsSubstituted forMountat 81'minutes
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forWernerat 69'minutes
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 69'minutes
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 5Jorginho
  • 11Werner
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 19Mount
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 29Havertz
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
53,319

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  4. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Phil Foden.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rodri.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Mount replaces Marcos Alonso.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi replaces Hakim Ziyech.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Christian Pulisic.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Phil Foden.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kyle Walker.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Comment posted by Zed, today at 14:24

    Kevin de Bruyne is pure class

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 14:29

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      class at diving

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:23

    Excellent team performance and also a special mention for Raheem Sterling - he was outstanding

    • Reply posted by amazonsucks, today at 14:29

      amazonsucks replied:
      Yeah, his diving was up to its usual standards. It's embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 14:29

    Kevin De Bruyne is one of those rare footballers who is universally admired by supporters of all clubs. Who wouldn't want them in their team?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:31

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The bloke is world class

  • Comment posted by Eddie Krausse, today at 14:26

    When you start the game with 5 defenders and 2 defensive midfielders you don't deserve to win any game.

    • Reply posted by Comrade of Comrad Pravda, today at 14:31

      Comrade of Comrad Pravda replied:
      The problem was Rudiger - he didn't manage to assault KDB hard enough to take him out of the game, as he did in the CL final.

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 14:26

    If anyone is in any doubt that Kevin de Bruyne is one of the greatest players the Premier League and world football has ever seen, speak now or forever hold your peace. Brilliant in every aspect and with such great humility off the pitch too (and I am not a City supporter). He makes football tolerable to watch despite VAR decision-making and the level of officiating in this country.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 14:32

      Dave replied:
      Aye. Merson and SKY wrote him off though Poetic justice.

  • Comment posted by Gazza1955, today at 14:26

    Chelsea didn't wake up until they went behind. Lukaku offers little. Must be sold asap (CFC fan)

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 14:30

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      if u cannot feed him, he cant score. ziyech was diabolic this game, he has to go

  • Comment posted by MidasLad, today at 14:25

    I am sure that if Chelsea got a Penalty in the first 60 minutes, Ziyech or Pulisic would have passed it back to Rudiger or Kovacic

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 14:33

      Forza Italia replied:
      1 shot on target

  • Comment posted by WhathaveTottenhamwon, today at 14:25

    No more than Chelsea deserve. Had their warning at Stamford Bridge that if you play negatively against City you will get dominated, and now done it again. If Chelsea had the attitude of Arsenal and Liverpool in taking them on, then they could actually give them a good game. But they're too scared to play, giving way too much respect to City.

    • Reply posted by Downthelane, today at 14:28

      Downthelane replied:
      if you go and look at the records you will see what tottenham have won without dodgy money

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 14:24

    Well done City . Liverpool fans will post their congratulations later

    • Reply posted by Salford BBC complaints system is a farce, today at 14:28