Manchester City v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is back in the dugout, having missed the FA Cup win over Swindon due to a positive Covid test

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will hope to welcome back some of the seven first-team players who were reportedly ruled out due to Covid-19.

John Stones is nearing a return from injury, but Riyad Mahrez is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea remain without injured defenders Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal in the absence of Edouard Mendy due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th Premier League meeting between the sides. Manchester City only managed three victories in the first 25 encounters but have since won 12 of 24.

This is just the second time they have met as the top two teams in the Premier League. The other came in January 2015, with second-placed City earning a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea.

The Blues have been beaten in eight of their past 12 matches at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 11 consecutive Premier League matches.

Only Preston in 1891-92 and Liverpool in 2013-14 have won 11 or more games in succession and not gone on to win the top-flight title.

Pep Guardiola's side began last year with a run of 18 straight wins in all competitions, not losing until 7 March.

City are one short of 500 home league defeats.

Guardiola has lost eight matches as a manager against Chelsea, more than against any other club.

Chelsea

Chelsea have dropped points in seven of their past 11 league games, turning a five-point lead over Manchester City into a 10-point deficit.

They have kept only two clean sheets in 11 Premier League matches following a run of seven in their opening 10 fixtures.

Jorginho has scored 13 Premier League goals since the start of last season, more than any other Chelsea player. All of them have been penalties.

Romelu Lukaku is two shy of 200 career league goals. However, he has only scored four times in 15 Premier League appearances against Manchester City.

Chelsea's win at the Etihad last season is Thomas Tuchel's only victory in six career league meetings against Pep Guardiola.

My Manchester City XI Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Chelsea XI Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team