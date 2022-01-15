Premier League
Norwich rediscovered their scoring touch to end a six-game losing run, bolster their survival hopes and pile the pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez.

The Canaries took the lead when visiting defender Michael Keane sliced a clearance past his own goalkeeper.

Less than two minutes later, Adam Idah slid home a second to spark delirium around Carrow Road.

Everton substitute Richarlison gave the visitors hope with an acrobatic overhead kick after the break, but the gloom descended on the away end once more at the final whistle.

After a promising start to the season, Everton have lost nine of their past 12 Premier League games, slipping from fourth to 15th in the table in the process.

The travelling fans made clear that they feel only the departure of Benitez - a controversial summer appointment given his six-year spell at rivals Liverpool - can reverse the slide.

Norwich, whose last Premier League goal was back at the end of November, are one point off 17th place and safety.

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    7.73

  4. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    7.16

  5. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    7.63

  6. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    7.67

  7. Squad number19Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    7.33

  9. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    8.65

  10. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    8.14

  11. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    7.25

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    7.06

  2. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    6.57

  3. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    6.65

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.37

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    3.38

  3. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.06

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    2.46

  5. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    3.38

  6. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    3.97

  7. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.19

  8. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    3.77

  9. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.33

  10. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    2.19

  11. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    3.47

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    4.96

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2AaronsBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGiannoulisat 80'minutes
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21WilliamsSubstituted forByramat 77'minutes
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 19Sørensen
  • 24SargentBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTzolisat 87'minutes
  • 35Idah
  • 17Rashica
  • 22PukkiBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 14Cantwell
  • 15Kabak
  • 18Tzolis
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 46Rowe

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forMinaat 54'minutes
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5KeaneBooked at 47mins
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 24Gordon
  • 16Doucouré
  • 21André Gomes
  • 11Gray
  • 33RondónSubstituted forRicharlisonat 54'minutes
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 3Patterson
  • 4Holgate
  • 7Richarlison
  • 13Mina
  • 14Townsend
  • 15Begovic
  • 25Gbamin
  • 34El Ghazi
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 2, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Norwich City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Christos Tzolis following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Adam Idah tries a through ball, but Christos Tzolis is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).

  8. Post update

    Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City).

  11. Post update

    Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Yerry Mina tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Christos Tzolis replaces Joshua Sargent.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Max Aarons because of an injury.

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 17:03

    Need three points for your team? Haven't won in a while? Play us, we'll help ya.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 17:13

      Julio Laker replied:
      I'm just hoping Rafa's still in charge when Newcastle play Everton

  • Comment posted by Allo1, today at 17:03

    Everton you had a strong team out, are the players doing to Rafa what the manu players did to ole?

    • Reply posted by Jake2703, today at 17:05

      Jake2703 replied:
      As much as the fans don’t like Rafa, it’s abundantly clear the players don’t either, even one of his new signings tried to set up a Norwich goal.

  • Comment posted by scotty, today at 17:01

    Can't see Benitez surviving this.

  • Comment posted by SL65AMG, today at 16:59

    Rafa takes the full blame for this. Rondon is useless, why on earth did he start in front of Richarlison. Indefensible. I now agree Rafa has got to go if we are to survive relegation

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 16:59

    So the worst team in the league nearly salvaged a point against Norwich 😅

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 17:09

    I don't mind the view of wanting Benitez to leave but I don't understand why it has to be so aggressive or nasty. Completely unnecessary its just football, the sun will rise and everton will continue no matter what. The negative atmosphere certainly doesn't help the players.

    • Reply posted by on vacation, today at 17:13

      on vacation replied:
      sad truth is football supporters are generally the worst supporters in sport. overblown reactions when you put it in the context of everything else going on. Benitez will no doubt be relieved of his duties.

  • Comment posted by fredowal, today at 17:00

    A great win for the Canaries.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:05

      Raedwulf replied:
      Grand, Canaria? ;-)

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 17:00

    £400m spent since this clown bought the club and still a shambles.

    Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Scottyboy64, today at 17:00

    Everton - relegation battle beckons.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:00

    Well done Norwich a much deserved win.

  • Comment posted by Pie-eater, today at 17:00

    Benitez's last game?

  • Comment posted by JoeFriday, today at 17:00

    Benitez must go and Rondon can carry his bags.

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 17:09

      Brian replied:
      Sadly, you couldn't trust him to do that simple task.

  • Comment posted by Jayrmcf, today at 16:59

    A good test of a persons football knowledge is if they thought Rafael Benitez would be a good appointment for Everton.
    No better than Steve Bruce at Newcastle in the Premier League. Garbage at Madrid and made everyone miserable - now Everton fans are having to deal with that.

    Dreadful - and largely has been since 2009. Only Liverpool fans rate him and thats because of a fluke 6 minutes.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 17:08

      stephen replied:
      Fluke 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by whatwentdown, today at 16:59

    Townsend scores a brilliant winner last week, yet can’t make it on the pitch when we’re losing at bottom of the league. Is Rafa trying to lose?!