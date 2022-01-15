Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Idah's goal was his first in 27 Premier League appearances for Norwich

Norwich rediscovered their scoring touch to end a six-game losing run, bolster their survival hopes and pile the pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez.

The Canaries took the lead when visiting defender Michael Keane sliced a clearance past his own goalkeeper.

Less than two minutes later, Adam Idah slid home a second to spark delirium around Carrow Road.

Everton substitute Richarlison gave the visitors hope with an acrobatic overhead kick after the break, but the gloom descended on the away end once more at the final whistle.

After a promising start to the season, Everton have lost nine of their past 12 Premier League games, slipping from fourth to 15th in the table in the process.

The travelling fans made clear that they feel only the departure of Benitez - a controversial summer appointment given his six-year spell at rivals Liverpool - can reverse the slide.

Norwich, whose last Premier League goal was back at the end of November, are one point off 17th place and safety.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Norwich Norwich City Norwich City

Everton Everton Everton Norwich City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 6.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 7.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 7.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 7.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sørensen Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 7.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 8.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 8.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 7.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Byram Average rating 7.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Tzolis Average rating 6.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Giannoulis Average rating 6.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 4.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 3.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 4.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 2.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 3.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 3.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 4.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name André Gomes Average rating 3.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 2.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 3.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Mina Average rating 4.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Norwich Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Krul 2 Aarons 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 21 Williams 20 Lees-Melou 19 Sørensen 24 Sargent 35 Idah 17 Rashica 22 Pukki 1 Krul

2 Aarons Booked at 66mins Substituted for Giannoulis at 80' minutes

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

21 Williams Substituted for Byram at 77' minutes

20 Lees-Melou

19 Sørensen

24 Sargent Booked at 50mins Substituted for Tzolis at 87' minutes

35 Idah

17 Rashica

22 Pukki Booked at 70mins Substitutes 3 Byram

10 Dowell

11 Placheta

14 Cantwell

15 Kabak

18 Tzolis

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

46 Rowe Everton Formation 4-4-2 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 22 Godfrey 5 Keane 19 Mykolenko 24 Gordon 16 Doucouré 21 André Gomes 11 Gray 33 Rondón 9 Calvert-Lewin 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Substituted for Mina at 54' minutes

22 Godfrey

5 Keane Booked at 47mins

19 Mykolenko

24 Gordon

16 Doucouré

21 André Gomes

11 Gray

33 Rondón Substituted for Richarlison at 54' minutes

9 Calvert-Lewin Substitutes 2 Kenny

3 Patterson

4 Holgate

7 Richarlison

13 Mina

14 Townsend

15 Begovic

25 Gbamin

34 El Ghazi Referee: Andy Madley Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Norwich City 2, Everton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Everton 1. Post update Milot Rashica (Norwich City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Christos Tzolis following a fast break. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Grant Hanley. Post update Offside, Norwich City. Adam Idah tries a through ball, but Christos Tzolis is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christos Tzolis. Post update Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton). Post update Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City). Post update Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City). Post update Offside, Everton. Yerry Mina tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Christos Tzolis replaces Joshua Sargent. Post update Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Godfrey. Post update Offside, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Max Aarons because of an injury. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward