Norwich City v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is under pressure following one win in 12 league games

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is available following illness but Mathias Normann, Billy Gilmour, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele remain out.

Josh Sargent returns after missing the defeat at West Ham to attend the birth of his first child.

A raft of Everton players have returned to training following injury, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Yerry Mina.

Tom Davies is their only confirmed absentee.

Nathan Patterson and Anwar El Ghazi could make their debuts, while Vitaliy Mykolenko is in contention to make his first Premier League appearance.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Most of the teams down the bottom have problems keeping goals out, but Norwich can't score them either - they have drawn a blank in their past six league games.

I don't see that changing on Saturday. Everton are hardly in great form themselves but they have been busy this month in the transfer market and you can see what their manager Rafael Benitez is trying to do at both ends of the pitch.

After shipping Lucas Digne out he has signed two defenders, and has brought in another winger, Anwar El Ghazi, on loan from Aston Villa. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit again, Everton should not be lacking in firepower anymore.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich City have won just two of the past 15 Premier League meetings.

However, Everton are looking to complete only their second Premier League double over Norwich, previously doing so in the 2004-05 campaign when they earned their highest finish in the competition of fourth.

Norwich could lose consecutive home league games in this fixture for the first time since 1988.

Norwich City

Norwich have lost six successive Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 16-0. Head coach Dean Smith was sacked by Aston Villa after a run of five successive league defeats.

The Canaries have gone 551 Premier League minutes without scoring since Teemu Pukki's goal in a 1-1 away draw at Newcastle United on 30 November.

Norwich have taken just five points from their last 45 available in Premier League home games.

They have scored eight goals in their 20 league fixtures this season, the joint-lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign alongside Leicester City in 1977-78.

Dean Smith was unbeaten in all five Premier League matches as Aston Villa head coach versus Everton (W3, D2).

Everton

Everton's total of 19 points is their lowest after 18 games of a season since 2005-06.

They have lost eight of their past 11 Premier League matches, following one defeat in their opening seven league games this season.

Everton's solitary Premier League away victory in 2021-22 came at Brighton & Hove Albion in August.

They can lose their opening two Premier League matches of a calendar year for the first time since 2018 under Sam Allardyce.

Rafael Benitez's side have conceded seven league goals from corners this term, the third-worst record in the top flight. Crystal Palace have conceded eight and Leicester City nine.

The Toffees have lost a league-high seven fixtures versus promoted opposition since the start of 2019-20.

Winger Andros Townsend could score in three successive appearances against the same Premier League club for the first time.

My Norwich XI Choose your Norwich formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Everton XI Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team