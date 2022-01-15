Match ends, Manchester United Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.
Manchester United swatted aside Birmingham to move up to third in the Women's Super League.
The hosts scored three goals in six first-half minutes, with Leah Galton setting up the first for Katie Zelem before scoring two herself.
The ball dribbled in off the back of Blues goalkeeper Emily Ramsey shortly before the break to make it four.
Alessia Russo's diving header was the only goal of the second half as United continued to dominate.
United are level on points with second-placed Chelsea, but have played two games more, while leaders Arsenal are four points better off.
Birmingham City claimed their first win of the season in sensational style last weekend, shocking the Gunners in a huge upset.
But they rarely looked like staging a repeat at Leigh Sports Village, with Louise Quinn's venomous effort against the bar just after the hour mark their first shot of any kind.
With the result beyond doubt, United brought Netherlands' international Jackie Groenen off the bench for her first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in November.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 27Earps
- 17BatlleSubstituted forThorisdottirat 81'minutes
- 5Mannion
- 21Turner
- 20SmithSubstituted forBlundellat 62'minutes
- 12LaddBooked at 25minsSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 8Risa
- 7Toone
- 23RussoSubstituted forGroenenat 77'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forFusoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 3Scott
- 11PennockSubstituted forWhelanat 76'minutes
- 10Murray
- 7SarriSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 86'minutes
- 25Holloway
- 14Finn
- 12SmithSubstituted forWhippat 45'minutes
- 17QuinnSubstituted forEwensat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Ewens
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsey
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
- Attendance:
- 1,015
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.
Post update
Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa tries a through ball, but Ivana Fuso is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle replaces Veatriki Sarri.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Maria Thorisdottir replaces Ona Batlle.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ivana Fuso replaces Leah Galton.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jackie Groenen replaces Alessia Russo.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Jade Pennock.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Ewens replaces Lucy Quinn.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Hannah Blundell with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Hayley Ladd.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Hannah Blundell replaces Kirsty Smith.