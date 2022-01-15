The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women5B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

Manchester United Women 5-0 Birmingham City Women: Hosts dominate to go third in Women's Super League

Katie Zelem
Katie Zelem's opener was her third in all competitions for Manchester United this season

Manchester United swatted aside Birmingham to move up to third in the Women's Super League.

The hosts scored three goals in six first-half minutes, with Leah Galton setting up the first for Katie Zelem before scoring two herself.

The ball dribbled in off the back of Blues goalkeeper Emily Ramsey shortly before the break to make it four.

Alessia Russo's diving header was the only goal of the second half as United continued to dominate.

United are level on points with second-placed Chelsea, but have played two games more, while leaders Arsenal are four points better off.

Birmingham City claimed their first win of the season in sensational style last weekend, shocking the Gunners in a huge upset.

But they rarely looked like staging a repeat at Leigh Sports Village, with Louise Quinn's venomous effort against the bar just after the hour mark their first shot of any kind.

With the result beyond doubt, United brought Netherlands' international Jackie Groenen off the bench for her first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in November.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163224131121
4Tottenham Women10622127520
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11B'ham City Women121110631-254
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
View full The FA Women's Super League table

