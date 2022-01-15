Last updated on .From the section Football

Katie Zelem's opener was her third in all competitions for Manchester United this season

Manchester United swatted aside Birmingham to move up to third in the Women's Super League.

The hosts scored three goals in six first-half minutes, with Leah Galton setting up the first for Katie Zelem before scoring two herself.

The ball dribbled in off the back of Blues goalkeeper Emily Ramsey shortly before the break to make it four.

Alessia Russo's diving header was the only goal of the second half as United continued to dominate.

United are level on points with second-placed Chelsea, but have played two games more, while leaders Arsenal are four points better off.

Birmingham City claimed their first win of the season in sensational style last weekend, shocking the Gunners in a huge upset.

But they rarely looked like staging a repeat at Leigh Sports Village, with Louise Quinn's venomous effort against the bar just after the hour mark their first shot of any kind.

With the result beyond doubt, United brought Netherlands' international Jackie Groenen off the bench for her first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in November.