The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women4B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

Manchester United Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 5Mannion
  • 21Turner
  • 20Smith
  • 12LaddBooked at 25mins
  • 10Zelem
  • 8Risa
  • 7Toone
  • 23Russo
  • 11Galton

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6Blundell
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Fuso
  • 14Groenen
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 3Scott
  • 11Pennock
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 25Holloway
  • 14Finn
  • 12SmithSubstituted forWhippat 45'minutes
  • 17Quinn

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Ewens
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsey
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home12
Away0
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Whipp replaces Libby Smith.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.

  6. Goal!

    Own Goal by Emily Ramsey, Birmingham City Women. Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.

  7. Post update

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Aoife Mannion following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jamie Finn.

  9. Post update

    Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  12. Post update

    Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.

  16. Post update

    Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Quinn tries a through ball, but Jade Pennock is caught offside.

  19. Booking

    Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163223131021
4Tottenham Women10622127520
5Man City Women116142618819
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317623-1710
11B'ham City Women121110630-244
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
View full The FA Women's Super League table

