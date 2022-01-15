Manchester United Women v Birmingham City Women

Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 5Mannion
- 21Turner
- 20Smith
- 12LaddBooked at 25mins
- 10Zelem
- 8Risa
- 7Toone
- 23Russo
- 11Galton
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 3Scott
- 11Pennock
- 10Murray
- 7Sarri
- 25Holloway
- 14Finn
- 12SmithSubstituted forWhippat 45'minutes
- 17Quinn
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Ewens
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsey
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Whipp replaces Libby Smith.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.
Goal!
Own Goal by Emily Ramsey, Birmingham City Women. Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Aoife Mannion following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jamie Finn.
Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt saved. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Offside, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Quinn tries a through ball, but Jade Pennock is caught offside.
Booking
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).