Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women3

Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City: Georgia Stanway scores two in comfortable win

Vicky Losada
Vicky Losada scores her fourth WSL goal of the season.

Manchester City made it five wins in a row as they beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Banks's Stadium.

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring after five minutes in a match where kick-off was delayed by a frozen pitch.

Vicky Losada made it two before half-time and Stanway wrapped up victory with 15 minutes left.

It was a tough afternoon for Villa, who defended well but remain close to the bottom of the Women's Super League table after a fourth straight defeat.

Stanway opened the scoring with a superb drive forward and finish from outside the box via a deflection off Meaghen Sargeant, who was forced off later in the first half after a collision.

Lauren Hemp had already gone close, failing to guide Losada's cross goalwards.

City continued to dominate throughout the first half, but didn't double their lead until four minutes before half time, when Lucy Bronze and Ellen White combined to give Losada a tap-in from close range.

It was Stanway who made absolutely certain of victory, finishing off substitute Janine Beckie's cross after Khadija Shaw, another second-half introduction, failed to connect.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 3SargeantSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 25'minutes
  • 33Pacheco
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forEwersat 82'minutes
  • 6Asante
  • 7Lehmann
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forHuttonat 65'minutes
  • 22HaylesSubstituted forLittlejohnat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 21Ewers
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Keating
  • 20Bronze
  • 6HoughtonSubstituted forMaceat 73'minutes
  • 5GreenwoodBooked at 58mins
  • 3Stokes
  • 17LosadaSubstituted forAngeldahlat 67'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Stanway
  • 16ParkSubstituted forBeckieat 67'minutes
  • 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
  • 15HempSubstituted forScottat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 31Pilling
Referee:
Louise Saunders
Attendance:
483

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde-Browne.

  4. Post update

    Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jodie Hutton (Aston Villa Women).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Marisa Ewers replaces Chloe Arthur.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ruesha Littlejohn replaces Shania Hayles.

  8. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Jodie Hutton (Aston Villa Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demi Stokes.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 3. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Khadija Shaw replaces Ellen White.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jill Scott replaces Lauren Hemp.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Stephanie Houghton.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Lucy Bronze tries a through ball, but Janine Beckie is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Vicky Losada.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Jessica Park.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163224131121
4Tottenham Women10622127520
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11B'ham City Women121110631-254
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
