Vicky Losada scores her fourth WSL goal of the season.

Manchester City made it five wins in a row as they beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Banks's Stadium.

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring after five minutes in a match where kick-off was delayed by a frozen pitch.

Vicky Losada made it two before half-time and Stanway wrapped up victory with 15 minutes left.

It was a tough afternoon for Villa, who defended well but remain close to the bottom of the Women's Super League table after a fourth straight defeat.

Stanway opened the scoring with a superb drive forward and finish from outside the box via a deflection off Meaghen Sargeant, who was forced off later in the first half after a collision.

Lauren Hemp had already gone close, failing to guide Losada's cross goalwards.

City continued to dominate throughout the first half, but didn't double their lead until four minutes before half time, when Lucy Bronze and Ellen White combined to give Losada a tap-in from close range.

It was Stanway who made absolutely certain of victory, finishing off substitute Janine Beckie's cross after Khadija Shaw, another second-half introduction, failed to connect.