Manchester City made it five wins in a row as they beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Banks's Stadium.
Georgia Stanway opened the scoring after five minutes in a match where kick-off was delayed by a frozen pitch.
Vicky Losada made it two before half-time and Stanway wrapped up victory with 15 minutes left.
It was a tough afternoon for Villa, who defended well but remain close to the bottom of the Women's Super League table after a fourth straight defeat.
Stanway opened the scoring with a superb drive forward and finish from outside the box via a deflection off Meaghen Sargeant, who was forced off later in the first half after a collision.
Lauren Hemp had already gone close, failing to guide Losada's cross goalwards.
City continued to dominate throughout the first half, but didn't double their lead until four minutes before half time, when Lucy Bronze and Ellen White combined to give Losada a tap-in from close range.
It was Stanway who made absolutely certain of victory, finishing off substitute Janine Beckie's cross after Khadija Shaw, another second-half introduction, failed to connect.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 3SargeantSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 25'minutes
- 33Pacheco
- 8ArthurSubstituted forEwersat 82'minutes
- 6Asante
- 7Lehmann
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forHuttonat 65'minutes
- 22HaylesSubstituted forLittlejohnat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 21Ewers
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Keating
- 20Bronze
- 6HoughtonSubstituted forMaceat 73'minutes
- 5GreenwoodBooked at 58mins
- 3Stokes
- 17LosadaSubstituted forAngeldahlat 67'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 16ParkSubstituted forBeckieat 67'minutes
- 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
- 15HempSubstituted forScottat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 8Scott
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 31Pilling
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
- Attendance:
- 483
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 3.
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde-Browne.
Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jodie Hutton (Aston Villa Women).
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Marisa Ewers replaces Chloe Arthur.
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Ruesha Littlejohn replaces Shania Hayles.
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women).
Hand ball by Jodie Hutton (Aston Villa Women).
Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demi Stokes.
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 3. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Khadija Shaw replaces Ellen White.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Jill Scott replaces Lauren Hemp.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Stephanie Houghton.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City Women. Lucy Bronze tries a through ball, but Janine Beckie is caught offside.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Vicky Losada.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Janine Beckie replaces Jessica Park.