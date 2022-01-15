The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 3Sargeant
  • 33Pacheco
  • 8Arthur
  • 6Asante
  • 7Lehmann
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 22Hayles

Substitutes

  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 21Ewers
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Keating
  • 20Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 17Losada
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Stanway
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 31Pilling
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  3. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ellen White.

  8. Post update

    Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163223131021
4Tottenham Women10622127520
5Man City Women116142618819
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317623-1710
11B'ham City Women121110630-244
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
View full The FA Women's Super League table

