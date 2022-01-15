Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women

Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a cross.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 3Sargeant
- 33Pacheco
- 8Arthur
- 6Asante
- 7Lehmann
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 22Hayles
Substitutes
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 21Ewers
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Keating
- 20Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 17Losada
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 16Park
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 8Scott
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 31Pilling
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ellen White.
Post update
Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.