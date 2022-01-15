Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
NigeriaNigeria2SudanSudan0

Afcon 2021: Nigeria v Sudan

Line-ups

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Okoye
  • 2Aina
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 22Omeruo
  • 12Sanusi
  • 10Ayodele-Aribo
  • 4Ndidi
  • 17ChukwuezeSubstituted forIwobiat 45'minutes
  • 15Simon
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 19Awoniyi

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Musa
  • 8Onyeka
  • 11Onyekuru
  • 13Ejuke
  • 16Akpeyi
  • 18Iwobi
  • 21Ebuehi
  • 23Uzoho
  • 24Sadiq
  • 25Nwakali
  • 26Ndah

Sudan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Abou Achrine
  • 12Saeed Elfadni
  • 5Nemer
  • 6Abdelgader Karshoum
  • 17Alnour Mohamed
  • 14Al Rashed Mahamoud Shambaly
  • 21Khedr Safour Daiyeen
  • 11Abas OmerSubstituted forMahjoub Musa Kanoat 45'minutes
  • 15Hamed
  • 9Omer Yagoub
  • 25Alshareif EisaSubstituted forHussien Nooh Mohamedat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hakeem
  • 3Hassan
  • 4Ismael Ahmed Ismail
  • 8Hussein
  • 16Mohamed
  • 18Omar Abdalla Makki
  • 19Mahjoub Musa Kano
  • 20Zakaria Abakar
  • 22Hussien Nooh Mohamed
  • 23Mohamed Ahmed
  • 24Aldkhn
  • 28Abdeen Maki
Referee:
Victor Gomes

Match Stats

Home TeamNigeriaAway TeamSudan
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Nigeria. Alexander Iwobi replaces Samuel Chukwueze.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Nigeria 2, Sudan 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Sudan. Dhiya Mahjoub replaces Gumaa Abas Omer.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Sudan. Algozoli Hussien replaces Musab Eisa.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Nigeria 2, Sudan 0.

  6. Post update

    Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Walieldin Khedr (Sudan).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

  9. Post update

    Gumaa Abas Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mazin Mohamedein (Sudan).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Nigeria 2, Sudan 0. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan).

  16. Post update

    Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Salaheldin Nemer (Sudan).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taiwo Awoniyi.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moses Simon (Nigeria) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22003036
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan201102-21
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
