Substitution, Nigeria. Alexander Iwobi replaces Samuel Chukwueze.
Line-ups
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Okoye
- 2Aina
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 22Omeruo
- 12Sanusi
- 10Ayodele-Aribo
- 4Ndidi
- 17ChukwuezeSubstituted forIwobiat 45'minutes
- 15Simon
- 14Iheanacho
- 19Awoniyi
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 7Musa
- 8Onyeka
- 11Onyekuru
- 13Ejuke
- 16Akpeyi
- 18Iwobi
- 21Ebuehi
- 23Uzoho
- 24Sadiq
- 25Nwakali
- 26Ndah
Sudan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Abou Achrine
- 12Saeed Elfadni
- 5Nemer
- 6Abdelgader Karshoum
- 17Alnour Mohamed
- 14Al Rashed Mahamoud Shambaly
- 21Khedr Safour Daiyeen
- 11Abas OmerSubstituted forMahjoub Musa Kanoat 45'minutes
- 15Hamed
- 9Omer Yagoub
- 25Alshareif EisaSubstituted forHussien Nooh Mohamedat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hakeem
- 3Hassan
- 4Ismael Ahmed Ismail
- 8Hussein
- 16Mohamed
- 18Omar Abdalla Makki
- 19Mahjoub Musa Kano
- 20Zakaria Abakar
- 22Hussien Nooh Mohamed
- 23Mohamed Ahmed
- 24Aldkhn
- 28Abdeen Maki
- Referee:
- Victor Gomes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Second Half
Second Half begins Nigeria 2, Sudan 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sudan. Dhiya Mahjoub replaces Gumaa Abas Omer.
Substitution
Substitution, Sudan. Algozoli Hussien replaces Musab Eisa.
Half Time
First Half ends, Nigeria 2, Sudan 0.
Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Walieldin Khedr (Sudan).
Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).
Gumaa Abas Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mazin Mohamedein (Sudan).
Goal!
Goal! Nigeria 2, Sudan 0. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a cross.
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan).
Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Salaheldin Nemer (Sudan).
Attempt missed. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taiwo Awoniyi.
Attempt blocked. Moses Simon (Nigeria) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range.
