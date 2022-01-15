Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).
Line-ups
Guinea-Bissau
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mendes
- 15Silva EncadaBooked at 31mins
- 22Sanganté
- 20Soriano Mané
- 2Candé
- 6Candé Nogueira
- 16Moro Cassamá
- 9Ambri
- 5Pereira Camará
- 18Brito SilvaBooked at 25mins
- 17Baldé
Substitutes
- 3Ucha Alves
- 4Fernandes Embalo Júnior
- 7Rodrigues Teixeira
- 10Tuncará Gomes
- 11Barbosa Intima
- 13Mendy
- 14Mendy
- 24Samba Baldé
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gomaa
- 3Abdel Wahed
- 6Hegazy
- 15HamdiSubstituted forAbdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmedat 45'minutes
- 12Ashraf
- 17ElnenyBooked at 50mins
- 4El Soleya
- 19Bekhit
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed Abdallah
- 22Marmoush
Substitutes
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 5Abdul Fattah
- 7Trézéguet
- 8Abdelghany
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Sobhi
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 23Daader
- 27Dawoud Soliman
- 28Mehany
- Referee:
- Pacifique Ndabihawenimana
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).
Post update
Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).
Post update
Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Omar Kamal with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Guinea-Bissau 0, Egypt 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed Abdelmonem replaces Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh.
Half Time
First Half ends, Guinea-Bissau 0, Egypt 0.
Post update
Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Steve Ambri (Guinea-Bissau).
Post update
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Jonas Mendes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Sori Mané.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amr El Soleya (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.
Post update
Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Post update
Sori Mané (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Jefferson Encada.
Match report to follow