Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Guinea-BissauGuinea-Bissau0EgyptEgypt0

Afcon 2021: Guinea-Bissau v Egypt

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Guinea-Bissau

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mendes
  • 15Silva EncadaBooked at 31mins
  • 22Sanganté
  • 20Soriano Mané
  • 2Candé
  • 6Candé Nogueira
  • 16Moro Cassamá
  • 9Ambri
  • 5Pereira Camará
  • 18Brito SilvaBooked at 25mins
  • 17Baldé

Substitutes

  • 3Ucha Alves
  • 4Fernandes Embalo Júnior
  • 7Rodrigues Teixeira
  • 10Tuncará Gomes
  • 11Barbosa Intima
  • 13Mendy
  • 14Mendy
  • 24Samba Baldé

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gomaa
  • 3Abdel Wahed
  • 6Hegazy
  • 15HamdiSubstituted forAbdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmedat 45'minutes
  • 12Ashraf
  • 17ElnenyBooked at 50mins
  • 4El Soleya
  • 19Bekhit
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed Abdallah
  • 22Marmoush

Substitutes

  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 5Abdul Fattah
  • 7Trézéguet
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 27Dawoud Soliman
  • 28Mehany
Referee:
Pacifique Ndabihawenimana

Match Stats

Home TeamGuinea-BissauAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).

  2. Post update

    Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

  4. Post update

    Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).

  7. Post update

    Moreto Cassamá (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Omar Kamal with a cross.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Guinea-Bissau 0, Egypt 0.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed Abdelmonem replaces Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Guinea-Bissau 0, Egypt 0.

  12. Post update

    Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Steve Ambri (Guinea-Bissau).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Jonas Mendes.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Sori Mané.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amr El Soleya (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

  19. Post update

    Sori Mané (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Jefferson Encada.

Match report to follow

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Guinea-Bissau20200002
3Egypt201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories