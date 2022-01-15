Last updated on .From the section Championship

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Championship top scorer with 27 goals this season

Aleksandar Mitrovic stuck a first-half hat-trick as Fulham hit Bristol City for six to return to the top of the Championship.

The Serbian now has 27 goals this season and his treble came in an enthralling opening 45 minutes that saw the Robins twice take the lead.

Antoine Semenyo scored either side of Mitrovic's first before Neeskens Kebano levelled and Fabio Carvalho put the hosts in front after 36 minutes.

Mitrovic completed his hat-trick in first-half injury time and Kebano made it six just before the hour to complete a resounding win.

