Championship
FulhamFulham6Bristol CityBristol City2

Fulham 6-2 Bristol City: Aleksandar Mitrovic's first-half hat-trick helps Cottagers go top of table

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Championship top scorer with 27 goals this season

Aleksandar Mitrovic stuck a first-half hat-trick as Fulham hit Bristol City for six to return to the top of the Championship.

The Serbian now has 27 goals this season and his treble came in an enthralling opening 45 minutes that saw the Robins twice take the lead.

Antoine Semenyo scored either side of Mitrovic's first before Neeskens Kebano levelled and Fabio Carvalho put the hosts in front after 36 minutes.

Mitrovic completed his hat-trick in first-half injury time and Kebano made it six just before the hour to complete a resounding win.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Tete
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 10CairneySubstituted forChalobahat 72'minutes
  • 6Reed
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 71'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 4Odoi
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 65Stansfield

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12O'Leary
  • 22Kalas
  • 26Vyner
  • 16PringBooked at 46mins
  • 3DasilvaSubstituted forMartinat 50'minutes
  • 42MassengoSubstituted forAtkinsonat 50'minutes
  • 10King
  • 11O'DowdaSubstituted forBakinsonat 76'minutes
  • 36ScottBooked at 68mins
  • 14Weimann
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 5Atkinson
  • 9Martin
  • 15Bakinson
  • 21Wells
  • 38Benarous
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
17,810

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 6, Bristol City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 6, Bristol City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

  4. Post update

    Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Robert Atkinson tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Alex Scott tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  12. Post update

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alex Scott (Bristol City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Tyreeq Bakinson replaces Callum O'Dowda.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

  18. Post update

    Max O'Leary (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Tom Cairney.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Neeskens Kebano.

11 comments

  • Comment posted by S and T Man, today at 17:43

    Cue a ton of moaning about parachute payments. It’s not parachute payments that are the problem it’s the premier league. Too much foreign money is bad for the game. Parachute payments are just the symptom of the chasm between the premier league and everyone else.

  • Comment posted by redferryman1, today at 17:37

    Want an analysis of the game? 'Parachute Payment' Cottagers 6 City 2 !!!!!

    • Reply posted by traveller , today at 17:45

      traveller replied:
      There's only one addition to this seasons squad. Harry Wilson, and what a good signing he is

  • Comment posted by electric, today at 17:34

    The parachute payments must be stopped it`s killing the Championship and is totally wrong . This is not sport it`s a cartel .

    • Reply posted by kenneth, today at 17:40

      kenneth replied:
      Same repetitive remarks every week don't you get fed up parrot.

  • Comment posted by sunbed, today at 17:34

    So how much is Mitrovic worth in the current market? If a 30 year old Woods is 25m he must be 40m? 27 league goals is off the scale and doing it for his country as well

  • Comment posted by traveller , today at 17:29

    Unreal 13 goals in 2 matches. Playing excellent football too

  • Comment posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:28

    Sixy Fulham!

  • Comment posted by none set, today at 17:27

    Same old Fulham.. COYWs

  • Comment posted by Mo Tersickle, today at 17:25

    See ya Nigel !

  • Comment posted by Brizzle, today at 17:23

    Yeah not bad that from Fulham.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham25156464214351
2Bournemouth26147543232049
3Blackburn26147544281649
4QPR2513573830844
5West Brom26119631201142
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2711883330341
8Coventry2410773328537
9Nottm Forest2610793328537
10Stoke2410592825335
11Millwall258982728-133
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Luton238873429532
14Sheff Utd239592930-132
15Preston248882730-332
16Bristol City2686123245-1330
17Swansea237792732-528
18Birmingham2577112433-928
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2584133045-1522
22Peterborough2454152148-2719
23Derby2681172524114
24Barnsley2428141636-2014
View full Championship table

