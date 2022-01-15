Match ends, Fulham 6, Bristol City 2.
Aleksandar Mitrovic stuck a first-half hat-trick as Fulham hit Bristol City for six to return to the top of the Championship.
The Serbian now has 27 goals this season and his treble came in an enthralling opening 45 minutes that saw the Robins twice take the lead.
Antoine Semenyo scored either side of Mitrovic's first before Neeskens Kebano levelled and Fabio Carvalho put the hosts in front after 36 minutes.
Mitrovic completed his hat-trick in first-half injury time and Kebano made it six just before the hour to complete a resounding win.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 2Tete
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 10CairneySubstituted forChalobahat 72'minutes
- 6Reed
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 71'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 4Odoi
- 12Chalobah
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 65Stansfield
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12O'Leary
- 22Kalas
- 26Vyner
- 16PringBooked at 46mins
- 3DasilvaSubstituted forMartinat 50'minutes
- 42MassengoSubstituted forAtkinsonat 50'minutes
- 10King
- 11O'DowdaSubstituted forBakinsonat 76'minutes
- 36ScottBooked at 68mins
- 14Weimann
- 18Semenyo
Substitutes
- 1Bentley
- 5Atkinson
- 9Martin
- 15Bakinson
- 21Wells
- 38Benarous
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 17,810
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 6, Bristol City 2.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).
Post update
Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).
Post update
Offside, Bristol City. Robert Atkinson tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.
Post update
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).
Post update
Offside, Bristol City. Alex Scott tries a through ball, but Antoine Semenyo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Post update
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Scott (Bristol City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Tyreeq Bakinson replaces Callum O'Dowda.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Post update
Max O'Leary (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Tom Cairney.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Neeskens Kebano.
