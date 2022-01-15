Championship
LutonLuton Town3BournemouthAFC Bournemouth2

Luton Town 3-2 Bournemouth: Cherries beaten by late Kal Naismith goal

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Allan Campbell scores for Luton
Allan Campbell's goal was his first since scoring for Motherwell in a Scottish FA Cup tie in April

Bournemouth suffered a setback in their push for promotion as Kal Naismith's added-time goal gave Luton victory in a dramatic finish at Kenilworth Road.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Shea
  • 16BurkeSubstituted forOshoat 65'minutes
  • 5Bradley
  • 4Naismith
  • 2Bree
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 60'minutes
  • 18Clark
  • 29Bell
  • 11Adebayo
  • 35JeromeSubstituted forLansburyat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 8Berry
  • 12Sluga
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 23Lansbury
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 32Osho

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Cahill
  • 5Kelly
  • 20Davis
  • 4L CookSubstituted forRogersat 76'minutes
  • 8LermaBooked at 81mins
  • 11Marcondes
  • 10ChristieBooked at 89mins
  • 9Solanke
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 6Mepham
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 23Hill
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 27Rogers
Referee:
Leigh Doughty
Attendance:
9,649

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred Onyedinma.

  6. Booking

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

  8. Post update

    Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu tries a through ball, but Jordan Clark is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Fred Onyedinma tries a through ball, but James Bree is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Sonny Bradley with a headed pass following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Mark Travers.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Shea.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stacey (Bournemouth).

  15. Post update

    Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Henri Lansbury replaces Cameron Jerome.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. James Bree tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.

  18. Booking

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

  20. Post update

    Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 14:38

    Great result as it concertinas the field and gives teams in the play-off places a decent chance of automatic promotion UTT

  • Comment posted by KwikGetaway, today at 14:37

    At last we reach the half way stage of the season and I should think six more wins will see us safe. Great win today.

  • Comment posted by Bandit , today at 14:36

    Great advert for Championship football. Credit to both teams.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 14:36

    Well played Luton, deserved winners against the millionaires from Bournemouth

