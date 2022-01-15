Match ends, Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2.
Bournemouth suffered a setback in their push for promotion as Kal Naismith's added-time goal gave Luton victory in a dramatic finish at Kenilworth Road.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Shea
- 16BurkeSubstituted forOshoat 65'minutes
- 5Bradley
- 4Naismith
- 2Bree
- 17Mpanzu
- 22CampbellSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 60'minutes
- 18Clark
- 29Bell
- 11Adebayo
- 35JeromeSubstituted forLansburyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 8Berry
- 12Sluga
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 23Lansbury
- 24Onyedinma
- 32Osho
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 17Stacey
- 24Cahill
- 5Kelly
- 20Davis
- 4L CookSubstituted forRogersat 76'minutes
- 8LermaBooked at 81mins
- 11Marcondes
- 10ChristieBooked at 89mins
- 9Solanke
- 32AnthonySubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nyland
- 6Mepham
- 18Lowe
- 22Pearson
- 23Hill
- 26Kilkenny
- 27Rogers
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
- Attendance:
- 9,649
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred Onyedinma.
Booking
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).
Post update
Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu tries a through ball, but Jordan Clark is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Luton Town. Fred Onyedinma tries a through ball, but James Bree is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Sonny Bradley with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Mark Travers.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Shea.
Post update
Foul by Jack Stacey (Bournemouth).
Post update
Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Henri Lansbury replaces Cameron Jerome.
Post update
Offside, Luton Town. James Bree tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
Booking
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
Post update
Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
