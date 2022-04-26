Last updated on .From the section Championship

Owen Dale put mid-table Blackpool ahead

Oliver Casey scored his first goal for Blackpool as they heaped more misery on Barnsley's season with victory at Oakwell.

Casey poked home a second-half free-kick after Owen Dale had given the visitors a first-half lead for his second goal of the season.

Blackpool leapfrog Preston into 15th in the Championship with a fifth away win of the campaign.

It was a 26th defeat of the season for bottom-of-the-table Barnsley, whose relegation to League One was confirmed on Friday.

A sparse home support saw their side fall behind shortly before half-time as Dale took James Beesley's ball down the left channel, cut inside and found the far corner.

Victory was sealed midway through the second half as Kenny Dougall's free-kick found its way to Casey, and the 21-year-old defender stabbed into the net.

Beesley could have made it three but hit the post from a tight angle after Jerry Yates had played the ball around the goalkeeper.

Barnsley Under-23s manager Martin Devaney took charge of the hosts after head coach Poya Asbaghi left the club on Sunday.

He saw Remy Vita blast over an early chance at the far post and Cauley Woodrow's deflected shot tipped over by Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell in the second half.

Matty Wolfe almost brought a goal back with 10 minutes remaining but his long-range effort struck the bar.

Barnsley caretaker boss Martin Devaney told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's a difficult period and for such a young team it was hard to play with the freedom I wanted.

"We've had one session since being relegated, we tried to change the style a little bit and we struggled with that tonight.

"But we saw some younger boys get some good game time and we can use that next season."

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It was about our attitude and I thought we played with real purpose.

"I thought the energy we showed was fantastic - we were pressing from the front and made it really difficult for them.

It should've been more goals really with the situations we created, but to keep a clean sheet and win the game keeps us moving forward."