Close menu
Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0BlackpoolBlackpool2

Barnsley 0-2 Blackpool: Oliver Casey scores first Tangerines goal

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments9

Blackpool score
Owen Dale put mid-table Blackpool ahead

Oliver Casey scored his first goal for Blackpool as they heaped more misery on Barnsley's season with victory at Oakwell.

Casey poked home a second-half free-kick after Owen Dale had given the visitors a first-half lead for his second goal of the season.

Blackpool leapfrog Preston into 15th in the Championship with a fifth away win of the campaign.

It was a 26th defeat of the season for bottom-of-the-table Barnsley, whose relegation to League One was confirmed on Friday.

A sparse home support saw their side fall behind shortly before half-time as Dale took James Beesley's ball down the left channel, cut inside and found the far corner.

Victory was sealed midway through the second half as Kenny Dougall's free-kick found its way to Casey, and the 21-year-old defender stabbed into the net.

Beesley could have made it three but hit the post from a tight angle after Jerry Yates had played the ball around the goalkeeper.

Barnsley Under-23s manager Martin Devaney took charge of the hosts after head coach Poya Asbaghi left the club on Sunday.

He saw Remy Vita blast over an early chance at the far post and Cauley Woodrow's deflected shot tipped over by Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell in the second half.

Matty Wolfe almost brought a goal back with 10 minutes remaining but his long-range effort struck the bar.

Barnsley caretaker boss Martin Devaney told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's a difficult period and for such a young team it was hard to play with the freedom I wanted.

"We've had one session since being relegated, we tried to change the style a little bit and we struggled with that tonight.

"But we saw some younger boys get some good game time and we can use that next season."

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It was about our attitude and I thought we played with real purpose.

"I thought the energy we showed was fantastic - we were pressing from the front and made it really difficult for them.

It should've been more goals really with the situations we created, but to keep a clean sheet and win the game keeps us moving forward."

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Walton
  • 15Moon
  • 6AndersenBooked at 9mins
  • 5Kitching
  • 7Brittain
  • 18Christie-DaviesSubstituted forHondermarckat 63'minutes
  • 33Wolfe
  • 26Vita
  • 4Styles
  • 9WoodrowSubstituted forAdeboyejoat 63'minutes
  • 14MorrisSubstituted forMarshat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Jinadu
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 37Marsh
  • 39Arielly

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 20CaseySubstituted forThornileyat 84'minutes
  • 3Husband
  • 7Dale
  • 17VirtueBooked at 62mins
  • 12Dougall
  • 27KirkSubstituted forHamiltonat 68'minutes
  • 28Beesley
  • 19LaverySubstituted forYatesat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Stewart
  • 9Yates
  • 13Moore
  • 15Robson
  • 22Hamilton
  • 29Garbutt
  • 34Thorniley
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
12,256

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Callum Brittain tries a through ball, but Callum Styles is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jerry Yates (Blackpool).

  5. Post update

    Jasper Moon (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Jordan Thorniley replaces Oliver Casey because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Oliver Casey.

  11. Post update

    Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aiden Marsh (Barnsley).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.

  14. Post update

    Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Callum Brittain.

  15. Post update

    CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Callum Brittain (Barnsley).

  17. Post update

    Jerry Yates (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Aiden Marsh replaces Carlton Morris.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Mads Andersen tries a through ball, but Victor Adeboyejo is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by damian, today at 23:02

    Another 3pts and another leap above the Finney lovers up the motorway. Without Hemmings they're doomed to League One next season. Bye Preston. Was nice knowing you were always inferior.

  • Comment posted by siralframsay, today at 22:51

    Another fabulous result from the Seasiders. It just goes to show that if your town is an outstanding holiday resort, it can give you the edge over lesser opposition. Personally, being a life long supporter of the Tykes, I will still take my summer break at an East Coast resort such as Scarbrough or Bridlington, because you tend to get lurgy in Blackpool even though it is a classical N/W location

  • Comment posted by Lpool6XI, today at 22:31

    Another win in a great first season back in the championship. Very interesting squad with depth in all areas, welcome onboard Casey. UTP.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 22:18

    Above Preston win the last two or win and draw we will finish above them what a season it's been to get to 60 odd points is a great achievement from Critchley and the players itself UTP

  • Comment posted by Pedromendez, today at 22:09

    The lashers aim all season to finish above Preston. Get YOURSELF to MA KELLYS in morning boy. 22 pints and karaoke bed at 2pm

    • Reply posted by Wesley Panenka, today at 22:40

      Wesley Panenka replied:
      You're damn right son! It's going well isn't it.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 22:02

    At the beginning of the season relegation favourites. Meanwhile looking down on Preston. The perfect evening.

    • Reply posted by Charliecleanstonygreensboots , today at 22:13

      Charliecleanstonygreensboots replied:
      We always look down on them anyway !!!!!!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham44269999396087
2Bournemouth432213869393079
3Nottm Forest4322101167373076
4Huddersfield4421131060461476
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4419121356441269
7Blackburn4418121457461166
8Millwall441715125044666
9Middlesbrough431810155345864
10QPR44189175856263
11Coventry441712155856263
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea441613155762-561
15Blackpool441612165451360
16Preston441416144554-958
17Bristol City441410205775-1852
18Hull44148224048-850
19Cardiff43147224865-1749
20Birmingham441113204872-2446
21Reading44138235485-3141
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184352-931
24Barnsley44612263266-3430
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport