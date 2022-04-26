Match ends, Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2.
Oliver Casey scored his first goal for Blackpool as they heaped more misery on Barnsley's season with victory at Oakwell.
Casey poked home a second-half free-kick after Owen Dale had given the visitors a first-half lead for his second goal of the season.
Blackpool leapfrog Preston into 15th in the Championship with a fifth away win of the campaign.
It was a 26th defeat of the season for bottom-of-the-table Barnsley, whose relegation to League One was confirmed on Friday.
A sparse home support saw their side fall behind shortly before half-time as Dale took James Beesley's ball down the left channel, cut inside and found the far corner.
Victory was sealed midway through the second half as Kenny Dougall's free-kick found its way to Casey, and the 21-year-old defender stabbed into the net.
Beesley could have made it three but hit the post from a tight angle after Jerry Yates had played the ball around the goalkeeper.
Barnsley Under-23s manager Martin Devaney took charge of the hosts after head coach Poya Asbaghi left the club on Sunday.
He saw Remy Vita blast over an early chance at the far post and Cauley Woodrow's deflected shot tipped over by Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell in the second half.
Matty Wolfe almost brought a goal back with 10 minutes remaining but his long-range effort struck the bar.
Barnsley caretaker boss Martin Devaney told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"It's a difficult period and for such a young team it was hard to play with the freedom I wanted.
"We've had one session since being relegated, we tried to change the style a little bit and we struggled with that tonight.
"But we saw some younger boys get some good game time and we can use that next season."
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"It was about our attitude and I thought we played with real purpose.
"I thought the energy we showed was fantastic - we were pressing from the front and made it really difficult for them.
It should've been more goals really with the situations we created, but to keep a clean sheet and win the game keeps us moving forward."
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Walton
- 15Moon
- 6AndersenBooked at 9mins
- 5Kitching
- 7Brittain
- 18Christie-DaviesSubstituted forHondermarckat 63'minutes
- 33Wolfe
- 26Vita
- 4Styles
- 9WoodrowSubstituted forAdeboyejoat 63'minutes
- 14MorrisSubstituted forMarshat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Jinadu
- 21Palmer
- 22Oduor
- 23Hondermarck
- 29Adeboyejo
- 37Marsh
- 39Arielly
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 21Ekpiteta
- 20CaseySubstituted forThornileyat 84'minutes
- 3Husband
- 7Dale
- 17VirtueBooked at 62mins
- 12Dougall
- 27KirkSubstituted forHamiltonat 68'minutes
- 28Beesley
- 19LaverySubstituted forYatesat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Stewart
- 9Yates
- 13Moore
- 15Robson
- 22Hamilton
- 29Garbutt
- 34Thorniley
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 12,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2.
Post update
Offside, Barnsley. Callum Brittain tries a through ball, but Callum Styles is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jerry Yates (Blackpool).
Post update
Jasper Moon (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jordan Thorniley replaces Oliver Casey because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Oliver Casey.
Post update
Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aiden Marsh (Barnsley).
Post update
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
Post update
Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
Post update
CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Brittain (Barnsley).
Post update
Jerry Yates (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Aiden Marsh replaces Carlton Morris.
Post update
Offside, Barnsley. Mads Andersen tries a through ball, but Victor Adeboyejo is caught offside.
