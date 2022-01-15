Championship
Cardiff City 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Rothwell wins it for 10-man Rovers

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff are winless in seven league matches against Blackburn since winning 2-1 in August 2016, with Rovers completing a league double over Cardiff for the first time since the 1984-85 campaign under Bobby Saxton.

Blackburn Rovers maintained the pressure on the teams at the top of the Championship at they ground out a 1-0 win at Cardiff with 10 men.

Joe Rothwell gave Blackburn the lead as he cut through the Cardiff defence and finished from outside the penalty area.

Cardiff improved after the break and the visitors saw Ryan Nyambe sent off with 14 minutes remaining as he received a second yellow card.

However, Rovers held on as Cardiff were beaten at home yet again.

The Bluebirds have lost eight of their last nine home league matches, while they have earned fewer points at home overall this season than any other Championship side, with just seven points.

The defeat sees Cardiff remain 20th in the Championship, while Rovers are second on 49 points.

The Bluebirds' task was not helped by the fact this was the second successive game they have been forced to play behind closed doors due to Welsh government Covid-19 restrictions, but Welsh clubs will be able to welcome supporters back from next weekend.

Manager Tony Mowbray made one change to the side that drew with Huddersfield in Rovers' last league game, with Tayo Edun starting in place of the injured Harry Pickering, while Scott Wharton was recalled after missing the FA Cup defeat against Wigan to play his 100th game for Blackburn.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison opted to select new signing Cody Drameh following his loan signing from Leeds United, while Ryan Wintle also made a first start for the club after being recalled from a loan at Blackpool.

The Bluebirds received a boost in the FA Cup with a televised game at Liverpool their reward for beating Preston and they almost got off to a perfect start, but Curtis Nelson headed just wide of the upright from a corner.

Blackburn went in front six minutes later on 14 minutes when Cardiff were caught on their heels as Reda Khadra found Rothwell, who eased forward before curling the ball into the bottom corner of the net from 20-yards.

Set pieces appeared Cardiff's best route to an equaliser, but Aden Flint headed straight at Thomas Kaminski from Joe Ralls' fine delivery. Ralls has assisted five goals in his last seven league games, as many as in his previous 48 combined beforehand.

Cardiff forced Kaminski to save again as Perry Ng struck from just outside the box, but Rovers had a good level of control and John Buckley's shot from 25-yards tested Alex Smithies just before the interval.

Since a 7-0 home defeat to Fulham in November, Blackburn have conceded just three goals in nine Championship matches, the fewest of any side in the entire division in this time and that defensive solidity was evident as Cardiff probed for an equaliser.

Nelson's firm header on 68 minutes forced Kaminski into a save at full stretch as he turned the ball away, but it was Nyambe's red card for a second booking with 14 minutes remaining that gave Cardiff real hope of a leveller.

However, Rovers held firm with some resolute defending as Cardiff were again beaten at home in a bad-tempered affair in which 12 yellow cards were issued.

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Smithies
  • 17DramehBooked at 41minsSubstituted forColwillat 78'minutes
  • 2McGuinness
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 38NgBooked at 59mins
  • 6VaulksSubstituted forPackat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15Wintle
  • 8Ralls
  • 19CollinsBooked at 73mins
  • 29M HarrisSubstituted forDaviesat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 3Bagan
  • 4Morrison
  • 21Pack
  • 27Colwill
  • 28Sang
  • 39Davies

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1KaminskiBooked at 90mins
  • 26LenihanBooked at 56mins
  • 25van HeckeBooked at 42mins
  • 16Wharton
  • 2NyambeBooked at 76mins
  • 8Rothwell
  • 27TravisBooked at 50minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 85'minutes
  • 20Edun
  • 21Buckley
  • 7KhadraSubstituted forGallagherat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22BreretonSubstituted forAyalaat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 6Davenport
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.

  3. Booking

    Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marlon Pack (Cardiff City).

  5. Post update

    John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Booking

    Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

  8. Post update

    Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tayo Edun.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Johnson replaces Lewis Travis.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Daniel Ayala replaces Ben Brereton.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Rubin Colwill replaces Cody Drameh.

  17. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).

  19. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth26147543232049
2Blackburn26147544281649
3Fulham24146458193948
4West Brom25119531191242
5QPR2412573730741
6Huddersfield2611783229340
7Middlesbrough2511682924539
8Stoke2410592825335
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall248972727033
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Luton238873429532
14Sheff Utd229582928132
15Preston238782629-331
16Bristol City2586113039-930
17Swansea227692631-527
18Birmingham2476112332-927
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2484122943-1422
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2571172324-111
View full Championship table

