Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers

CardiffCardiff City12:30BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|25
|14
|7
|4
|41
|20
|21
|49
|2
|Fulham
|24
|14
|6
|4
|58
|19
|39
|48
|3
|Blackburn
|25
|13
|7
|5
|43
|28
|15
|46
|4
|West Brom
|25
|11
|9
|5
|31
|19
|12
|42
|5
|QPR
|24
|12
|5
|7
|37
|30
|7
|41
|6
|Huddersfield
|26
|11
|7
|8
|32
|29
|3
|40
|7
|Middlesbrough
|25
|11
|6
|8
|29
|24
|5
|39
|8
|Stoke
|24
|10
|5
|9
|28
|25
|3
|35
|9
|Nottm Forest
|25
|9
|7
|9
|32
|28
|4
|34
|10
|Coventry
|23
|9
|7
|7
|29
|27
|2
|34
|11
|Millwall
|24
|8
|9
|7
|27
|27
|0
|33
|12
|Blackpool
|26
|9
|6
|11
|27
|32
|-5
|33
|13
|Sheff Utd
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|28
|1
|32
|14
|Preston
|23
|8
|7
|8
|26
|29
|-3
|31
|15
|Bristol City
|25
|8
|6
|11
|30
|39
|-9
|30
|16
|Luton
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|4
|29
|17
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|18
|Birmingham
|24
|7
|6
|11
|23
|32
|-9
|27
|19
|Hull
|24
|6
|5
|13
|20
|29
|-9
|23
|20
|Cardiff
|24
|6
|5
|13
|26
|43
|-17
|23
|21
|Reading
|24
|8
|4
|12
|29
|43
|-14
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|-24
|19
|23
|Barnsley
|24
|2
|8
|14
|16
|36
|-20
|14
|24
|Derby
|25
|7
|11
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|11
