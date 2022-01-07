Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach in their first game after the league's winter break.
Bayern named a makeshift XI as they had more than a dozen players out, including nine absent with Covid-19.
Robert Lewandowski put the hosts ahead with a powerful shot for his 20th Bundesliga goal of the season midway through the first half.
But mid-table Gladbach scored twice in four minutes to take the victory.
Florian Neuhaus volleyed in the equaliser and the visitors went ahead in the 31st minute when Stefan Lainer headed in from a corner.
There were no fans at the game at the Allianz Arena because of Covid restrictions in Germany and, despite dominating early on, Bayern struggled without key players including Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman.
Lewandowski's goal did ensure the reigning champions have now scored in each of their past 65 Bundesliga games, equalling the league record they set themselves in 2014.
And despite a run of five successive league wins coming to an end, they are nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Gladbach move up to 11th.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 6Kimmich
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 18Sabitzer
- 22RocaSubstituted forWannerat 75'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 7Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 40TillmanSubstituted forCopadoat 75'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 14Wanner
- 15Ibrahimovic
- 28Feldhahn
- 29Arrey-Mbi
- 34Copado
- 36Früchtl
- 39Motika
- 46Kern
- 49Lawrence
B Mgladbach
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Sommer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 24JantschkeSubstituted forBeyerat 67'minutes
- 6KramerSubstituted forBénesat 79'minutes
- 18LainerSubstituted forHerrmannat 79'minutes
- 32NeuhausSubstituted forPleaat 67'minutes
- 17Koné
- 20Netz
- 13StindlBooked at 78minsSubstituted forThuramat 90'minutes
- 36Embolo
Substitutes
- 7Herrmann
- 10Thuram
- 11Wolf
- 14Plea
- 15Beyer
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 26Müsel
- 34Noß
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
