German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach2

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 6Kimmich
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22RocaSubstituted forWannerat 75'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 7Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 40TillmanSubstituted forCopadoat 75'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 14Wanner
  • 15Ibrahimovic
  • 28Feldhahn
  • 29Arrey-Mbi
  • 34Copado
  • 36Früchtl
  • 39Motika
  • 46Kern
  • 49Lawrence

B Mgladbach

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 24JantschkeSubstituted forBeyerat 67'minutes
  • 6KramerSubstituted forBénesat 79'minutes
  • 18LainerSubstituted forHerrmannat 79'minutes
  • 32NeuhausSubstituted forPleaat 67'minutes
  • 17Koné
  • 20Netz
  • 13StindlBooked at 78minsSubstituted forThuramat 90'minutes
  • 36Embolo

Substitutes

  • 7Herrmann
  • 10Thuram
  • 11Wolf
  • 14Plea
  • 15Beyer
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 26Müsel
  • 34Noß
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Marcus Thuram replaces Lars Stindl.

  10. Post update

    Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  12. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by László Bénes (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Copado (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. László Bénes replaces Christoph Kramer.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich18141357183943
2B Dortmund17111541261534
3Freiburg1785428161229
4B Leverkusen1784540281228
5Hoffenheim178453526928
6Frankfurt177642724327
7Union Berlin177642321227
8Köln176742727025
9Mainz177372517824
10RB Leipzig176473022822
11B Mgladbach186482433-922
12Hertha Berlin176382035-1521
13VfL Bochum176291626-1020
14Wolfsburg176291729-1220
15Augsburg174671726-918
16Stuttgart174582231-917
17Arminia Bielefeld173771422-816
18Fürth1712141349-365
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories