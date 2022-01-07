Taylor Richards: Birmingham City sign midfielder on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion
Last updated on .From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City have signed midfielder Taylor Richards on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2019 from Manchester City and has made four senior appearances this term.
Last season, Richards spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Doncaster, where he scored 11 times in 48 appearances.
"It feels great to get on loan and to be at this great club - I am happy to be here," he told the club's website.
"Blues is a massive club. So, if they ask me to come here and play for the team, I am going to do that. I spoke to the head coach, we had a good chat, and I am just ready to get going.
"I like to drive forward with the ball, I like to excite, I like to score goals, I like to assist. That is things that they [the fans] can look out for when I play."
