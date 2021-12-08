Last updated on .From the section Watford

Edo Kayembe made 39 appearances for Belgian side Eupen

Watford have signed midfielder Edo Kayembe from Belgian side Eupen on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The DR Congo international scored four goals in 39 appearances after moving to Eupen from Anderlecht in 2020.

The 23-year-old becomes Claudio Ranieri's third January signing after joining left-back Hassane Kamara and central defender Samir at Vicarage Road.

Watford have not disclosed a fee for Kayembe's arrival.

The box-to-box midfielder has won eight caps and become a regular for the DR Congo after making his international debut in 2019.

The Hornets are 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone, and are also linked with Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida.

