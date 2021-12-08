Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Bangor City are three-times former Welsh champions

Troubled Bangor City will not play in Welsh domestic football's second tier in 2022-23 after not applying for a licence to do so.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says the Cymru North club did not seek to play next season.

Third tier Ardal North East club Four Crosses also did not apply to continue.

"As a result, neither club will have a licence to participate in a National League for the 2022/23 season," said the FAW.

Bangor are currently suspended over unpaid wages.

Bangor were banned from "all football-related activity" after failing to pay nearly £53,000 of unpaid wages owed to players and staff.

FAW disciplinary panellists ruled that "all outstanding monies" had to be paid by 29 October, 2021.

Bangor failed to meet that deadline, sparking the suspension.

Bangor also did not apply to play in Welsh football's third tier.

However, they could attempt to play in the fourth tier of Welsh domestic football next season as a licence is not required for the North Wales Coast League.