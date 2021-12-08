Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Rosaire Longelo came through West Ham's academy alongside Hammers left-back Emmanuel Longelo

Accrington Stanley have signed midfielder Rosaire Longelo from Premier League side Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from West Ham in summer 2018 and made 55 appearances for their under-23s.

Longelo previously had a two-game trial spell with Stanley in November.

"I was here on trial and I enjoyed my time here. I got to know the lads, got on with the coaches and gaffer and I am a big fan," he told the club website.

