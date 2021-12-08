Last updated on .From the section Football

Frank Tobin can play on the right or in the centre of defence as well as midfield

Jersey Bulls have signed former Guernsey FC defender Frank Tobin.

He could make his Bulls debut against Croydon Athletic on 15 January and will become the first player to appear for the two main Channel Islands teams.

The Bulls are currently third in Combined Counties League Premier Division South, but have games in hand on both teams above them - Walton & Hersham and Redhill.

"I share the club's ambition to progress in the EFL," Tobin said.

"Now I'm living in Jersey I am delighted to join the Jersey Bulls and be part of their journey."

Tobin began his career in the Bristol City youth system but followed his brother Harry to Guernsey and made his debut against Ashton United in September 2017.

"It's been hard to keep this a secret. It looks like he's going to fit in well," said Jersey boss Gary Freeman.