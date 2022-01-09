Match ends, Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0.
Luton Town welcomed club legend Mick Harford back to the dug-out for the first time after cancer treatment with victory over League Two side Harrogate Town to reach the FA Cup fourth round.
Elijah Adebayo's low drive on the turn from Cameron Jerome's flick-on, gave the Hatters the edge at the break.
Jerome doubled the lead with a second-half tap-in, before Kal Naismith cutely dinked in a third over Mark Oxley.
Luke Berry emphatically hammered a late fourth to finally quell Harrogate.
This was a tie which typified the spirit which Harford displayed during his impressive career: combative, competitive and full of endeavour.
Despite the scoreline, Simon Weaver's Harrogate belied the 43-place gap between the teams in the English Football League in their first appearance at this stage of the competition, in front of a passionate and vocal travelling support.
The Sulphurites, who could only name four substitutes, were sharp in possession and aggressive in defence - and it took full-stretch diving saves from James Shea in the Luton goal to deny 11-goal top scorer Luke Armstrong and Brahima Diarra.
In the end, the Hatters' more clinical finishing and Championship experience proved the difference, as they continued onto the fourth round in consecutive seasons for the first time in 27 years.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Shea
- 16Burke
- 4Naismith
- 5Bradley
- 2Bree
- 23LansburyBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBerryat 60'minutes
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 29BellSubstituted forMpanzuat 71'minutes
- 18ClarkSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 71'minutes
- 11AdebayoSubstituted forHyltonat 77'minutes
- 35JeromeSubstituted forCampbellat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 6Rea
- 8Berry
- 9Hylton
- 12Sluga
- 17Mpanzu
- 22Campbell
- 24Onyedinma
- 32Osho
Harrogate
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Oxley
- 2FallowfieldSubstituted forBurrellat 52'minutes
- 23McArdle
- 14Sheron
- 3Page
- 22Diarra
- 4Falkingham
- 7Thomson
- 18Muldoon
- 29Armstrong
- 17KerrySubstituted forAusterfieldat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Burrell
- 13Cracknell
- 19Austerfield
- 20Hall
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0.
Post update
Foul by Kal Naismith (Luton Town).
Post update
Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0. Luke Berry (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fred Onyedinma.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by James Shea.
Post update
Attempt saved. Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Austerfield (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by James Shea.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 3, Harrogate Town 0. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Elijah Adebayo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
