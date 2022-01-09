The FA Cup
LutonLuton Town4HarrogateHarrogate Town0

FA Cup: Luton Town 4-0 Harrogate Town - Hatters progress on Mick Harford's return

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Luton Town welcomed club legend Mick Harford back to the dug-out for the first time after cancer treatment with victory over League Two side Harrogate Town to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Elijah Adebayo's low drive on the turn from Cameron Jerome's flick-on, gave the Hatters the edge at the break.

Jerome doubled the lead with a second-half tap-in, before Kal Naismith cutely dinked in a third over Mark Oxley.

Luke Berry emphatically hammered a late fourth to finally quell Harrogate.

This was a tie which typified the spirit which Harford displayed during his impressive career: combative, competitive and full of endeavour.

Despite the scoreline, Simon Weaver's Harrogate belied the 43-place gap between the teams in the English Football League in their first appearance at this stage of the competition, in front of a passionate and vocal travelling support.

The Sulphurites, who could only name four substitutes, were sharp in possession and aggressive in defence - and it took full-stretch diving saves from James Shea in the Luton goal to deny 11-goal top scorer Luke Armstrong and Brahima Diarra.

In the end, the Hatters' more clinical finishing and Championship experience proved the difference, as they continued onto the fourth round in consecutive seasons for the first time in 27 years.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Shea
  • 16Burke
  • 4Naismith
  • 5Bradley
  • 2Bree
  • 23LansburyBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBerryat 60'minutes
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 29BellSubstituted forMpanzuat 71'minutes
  • 18ClarkSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 71'minutes
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forHyltonat 77'minutes
  • 35JeromeSubstituted forCampbellat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 6Rea
  • 8Berry
  • 9Hylton
  • 12Sluga
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 22Campbell
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 32Osho

Harrogate

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 2FallowfieldSubstituted forBurrellat 52'minutes
  • 23McArdle
  • 14Sheron
  • 3Page
  • 22Diarra
  • 4Falkingham
  • 7Thomson
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong
  • 17KerrySubstituted forAusterfieldat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Burrell
  • 13Cracknell
  • 19Austerfield
  • 20Hall
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kal Naismith (Luton Town).

  4. Post update

    Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0. Luke Berry (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fred Onyedinma.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by James Shea.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Austerfield (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by James Shea.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 3, Harrogate Town 0. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Elijah Adebayo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
FA Cup banner

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.

FA Cup footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport