Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Luton Town welcomed club legend Mick Harford back to the dug-out for the first time after cancer treatment with victory over League Two side Harrogate Town to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Elijah Adebayo's low drive on the turn from Cameron Jerome's flick-on, gave the Hatters the edge at the break.

Jerome doubled the lead with a second-half tap-in, before Kal Naismith cutely dinked in a third over Mark Oxley.

Luke Berry emphatically hammered a late fourth to finally quell Harrogate.

This was a tie which typified the spirit which Harford displayed during his impressive career: combative, competitive and full of endeavour.

Despite the scoreline, Simon Weaver's Harrogate belied the 43-place gap between the teams in the English Football League in their first appearance at this stage of the competition, in front of a passionate and vocal travelling support.

The Sulphurites, who could only name four substitutes, were sharp in possession and aggressive in defence - and it took full-stretch diving saves from James Shea in the Luton goal to deny 11-goal top scorer Luke Armstrong and Brahima Diarra.

In the end, the Hatters' more clinical finishing and Championship experience proved the difference, as they continued onto the fourth round in consecutive seasons for the first time in 27 years.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Luton Formation 3-4-3 1 Shea 16 Burke 4 Naismith 5 Bradley 2 Bree 23 Lansbury 14 Mendes Gomes 29 Bell 18 Clark 11 Adebayo 35 Jerome 1 Shea

16 Burke

4 Naismith

5 Bradley

2 Bree

23 Lansbury Booked at 33mins Substituted for Berry at 60' minutes

14 Mendes Gomes

29 Bell Substituted for Mpanzu at 71' minutes

18 Clark Substituted for Onyedinma at 71' minutes

11 Adebayo Substituted for Hylton at 77' minutes

35 Jerome Substituted for Campbell at 61' minutes Substitutes 3 Potts

6 Rea

8 Berry

9 Hylton

12 Sluga

17 Mpanzu

22 Campbell

24 Onyedinma

32 Osho Harrogate Formation 4-3-3 1 Oxley 2 Fallowfield 23 McArdle 14 Sheron 3 Page 22 Diarra 4 Falkingham 7 Thomson 18 Muldoon 29 Armstrong 17 Kerry 1 Oxley

2 Fallowfield Substituted for Burrell at 52' minutes

23 McArdle

14 Sheron

3 Page

22 Diarra

4 Falkingham

7 Thomson

18 Muldoon

29 Armstrong

17 Kerry Substituted for Austerfield at 61' minutes Substitutes 6 Burrell

13 Cracknell

19 Austerfield

20 Hall Referee: James Linington Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0. Post update Foul by Kal Naismith (Luton Town). Post update Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half. goal Goal! Goal! Luton Town 4, Harrogate Town 0. Luke Berry (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fred Onyedinma. Post update Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by James Shea. Post update Attempt saved. Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Joshua Austerfield (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by James Shea. Post update Attempt saved. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. goal Goal! Goal! Luton Town 3, Harrogate Town 0. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town). Post update Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Elijah Adebayo. Post update Attempt missed. Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Post update Attempt missed. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Post update Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.