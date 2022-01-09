Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Shea
- 16Burke
- 4Naismith
- 5Bradley
- 2Bree
- 23Lansbury
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 29Bell
- 18Clark
- 11Adebayo
- 35Jerome
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 6Rea
- 8Berry
- 9Hylton
- 12Sluga
- 17Mpanzu
- 22Campbell
- 24Onyedinma
- 32Osho
Harrogate
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Oxley
- 2Fallowfield
- 23McArdle
- 14Sheron
- 3Page
- 22Diarra
- 4Falkingham
- 7Thomson
- 18Muldoon
- 29Armstrong
- 17Kerry
Substitutes
- 6Burrell
- 13Cracknell
- 19Austerfield
- 20Hall
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Harrogate Town 0. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.
Foul by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).
Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ryan Fallowfield (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Rory McArdle.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Page (Harrogate Town).
James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Cameron Jerome.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Reece Burke.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
