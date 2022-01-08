Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 2, Reading 1.
Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side in the FA Cup third round, added another memorable upset to their history as they knocked out Championship side Reading.
In their first third-round tie in eight years, sixth-tier Harriers beat as side 79 places above them in the pyramid.
George Puscas put Reading ahead on the stoke of half-time at Aggborough.
But keeper Rafael Cabral's error handed Sam Austin an equaliser before Amari Morgan-Smith netted from close range.
Again it was a nightmare for Reading keeper Cabral, whose attempt to meet Ashley Hemmings' right-wing corner saw him tangle with Morgan-Smith with both players and the ball ending up over the line.
Kidderminster may have been fortunate to get away with a potential foul on the keeper, but Russell Penn's Harriers, now a National League North side, were worthy winners - especially after having to see out 12 minutes of injury time.
Always a day to remember for Kiddy on 8 January
Saturday 8 January is always a day to treasure for Harriers fans for a certain age.
It was that day, back in 1994, when they produced their biggest cup upset, beating Birmingham City at St Andrew's on third round day on their march to the last 16.
But this one was also a personal moment to treasure for Morgan-Smith, the only survivor of the team that reached the third round eight years ago, beating Peterborough in a replay before losing to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The current side have not lost in eight league games since defeat at home to Brackley on 8 October. And, although they had not played in three weeks because of Covid cancellations, there was no sign of any ring rust.
Even when Reading took the lead on the stroke of half-time, when Tom Dele-Bashiru sent a ball over the top into the path of Puskas, they carried on pressing all the buttons.
Reading, 21st in the Championship, made eight changes from the side which shipped a 2-0 lead to be held 2-2 at home by Derby in the Championship on Monday.
That included bringing in a former Premier League title winner in Danny Drinkwater in midfield. But the Royals, who had won just twice in their previous 11 league games, still showed the same failure to hang onto a lead.
Former Leicester City and Chelsea man Drinkwater lasted only until the 58th minute, then Harriers finally levelled on 69, having so many times gone lose.
Wing-back Penny's right-wing cross was headed down by Richards, Austin shot from 15 yards, Brazilian keeper Cabral fumbled - and the ball squirmed over the line at his a near post.
Then came Morgan-Smith's close range winner - another Aggborough party started and the Worcestershire sauce flowed.
Line-ups
Kidderminster
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1SimpsonBooked at 90mins
- 2Penny
- 4Cameron
- 16Bajrami
- 3Richards
- 15MartinSubstituted forMontroseat 90+4'minutes
- 8Carrington
- 10Hemmings
- 7Austin
- 11Sterling-JamesSubstituted forWhiteat 90+13'minutes
- 9Morgan-SmithSubstituted forFreemantleat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Lowe
- 6Montrose
- 12Foulkes
- 17Freemantle
- 19White
- 21Emery
- 22Tolley
- 25Bastable
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Cabral BarbosaBooked at 82mins
- 16TetekSubstituted forAraruna Hoffmannat 59'minutesSubstituted forSticklandat 64'minutes
- 3HolmesBooked at 39minsSubstituted forLaurentat 45'minutes
- 51Holzman
- 41Bristow
- 15DrinkwaterSubstituted forRinomhotaat 58'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 36Osorio
- 32CamaraBooked at 52mins
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 7HalilovicSubstituted forAzeezat 40'minutes
- 47Puscas
Substitutes
- 8Rinomhota
- 20Araruna Hoffmann
- 22Southwood
- 28Laurent
- 30Azeez
- 38Stickland
- 39Clarke
- 46Senga-Ngoyi
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 5,178
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 2, Reading 1.
Post update
Nathan Cameron (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Femi Azeez (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Jaiden White replaces Omari Sterling-James.
Post update
Nathan Cameron (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Femi Azeez (Reading).
Booking
Luke Simpson (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Mark Carrington (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Claudio Osorio (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Lewis Montrose replaces Keziah Martin.
Post update
Foul by Ethan Freemantle (Kidderminster Harriers).
Post update
Michael Stickland (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Ethan Freemantle replaces Amari Morgan-Smith.
Booking
Rafael Cabral (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Kidderminster Harriers 2, Reading 1. Amari Morgan-Smith (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Hemmings with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Austin (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers. Conceded by Mamadi Camara.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amari Morgan-Smith (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
