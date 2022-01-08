The FA Cup
KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers2ReadingReading1

Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 Reading: National League North side come from behind to knock out Royals

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments34

Kidderminster Harriers had two goals to celebrate in the final 21 minutes at Aggborough
Kidderminster Harriers had two goals to celebrate in the final 21 minutes at Aggborough

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side in the FA Cup third round, added another memorable upset to their history as they knocked out Championship side Reading.

In their first third-round tie in eight years, sixth-tier Harriers beat as side 79 places above them in the pyramid.

George Puscas put Reading ahead on the stoke of half-time at Aggborough.

But keeper Rafael Cabral's error handed Sam Austin an equaliser before Amari Morgan-Smith netted from close range.

Again it was a nightmare for Reading keeper Cabral, whose attempt to meet Ashley Hemmings' right-wing corner saw him tangle with Morgan-Smith with both players and the ball ending up over the line.

Kidderminster may have been fortunate to get away with a potential foul on the keeper, but Russell Penn's Harriers, now a National League North side, were worthy winners - especially after having to see out 12 minutes of injury time.

Always a day to remember for Kiddy on 8 January

Saturday 8 January is always a day to treasure for Harriers fans for a certain age.

It was that day, back in 1994, when they produced their biggest cup upset, beating Birmingham City at St Andrew's on third round day on their march to the last 16.

But this one was also a personal moment to treasure for Morgan-Smith, the only survivor of the team that reached the third round eight years ago, beating Peterborough in a replay before losing to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The current side have not lost in eight league games since defeat at home to Brackley on 8 October. And, although they had not played in three weeks because of Covid cancellations, there was no sign of any ring rust.

George Puscas put Reading ahead at Aggborough on the stoke of half-time
George Puscas put Reading ahead at Aggborough on the stoke of half-time

Even when Reading took the lead on the stroke of half-time, when Tom Dele-Bashiru sent a ball over the top into the path of Puskas, they carried on pressing all the buttons.

Reading, 21st in the Championship, made eight changes from the side which shipped a 2-0 lead to be held 2-2 at home by Derby in the Championship on Monday.

That included bringing in a former Premier League title winner in Danny Drinkwater in midfield. But the Royals, who had won just twice in their previous 11 league games, still showed the same failure to hang onto a lead.

Former Leicester City and Chelsea man Drinkwater lasted only until the 58th minute, then Harriers finally levelled on 69, having so many times gone lose.

Wing-back Penny's right-wing cross was headed down by Richards, Austin shot from 15 yards, Brazilian keeper Cabral fumbled - and the ball squirmed over the line at his a near post.

Then came Morgan-Smith's close range winner - another Aggborough party started and the Worcestershire sauce flowed.

Line-ups

Kidderminster

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1SimpsonBooked at 90mins
  • 2Penny
  • 4Cameron
  • 16Bajrami
  • 3Richards
  • 15MartinSubstituted forMontroseat 90+4'minutes
  • 8Carrington
  • 10Hemmings
  • 7Austin
  • 11Sterling-JamesSubstituted forWhiteat 90+13'minutes
  • 9Morgan-SmithSubstituted forFreemantleat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Lowe
  • 6Montrose
  • 12Foulkes
  • 17Freemantle
  • 19White
  • 21Emery
  • 22Tolley
  • 25Bastable

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Cabral BarbosaBooked at 82mins
  • 16TetekSubstituted forAraruna Hoffmannat 59'minutesSubstituted forSticklandat 64'minutes
  • 3HolmesBooked at 39minsSubstituted forLaurentat 45'minutes
  • 51Holzman
  • 41Bristow
  • 15DrinkwaterSubstituted forRinomhotaat 58'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 36Osorio
  • 32CamaraBooked at 52mins
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 7HalilovicSubstituted forAzeezat 40'minutes
  • 47Puscas

Substitutes

  • 8Rinomhota
  • 20Araruna Hoffmann
  • 22Southwood
  • 28Laurent
  • 30Azeez
  • 38Stickland
  • 39Clarke
  • 46Senga-Ngoyi
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
5,178

Match Stats

Home TeamKidderminsterAway TeamReading
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 2, Reading 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 2, Reading 1.

  3. Post update

    Nathan Cameron (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Femi Azeez (Reading).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Jaiden White replaces Omari Sterling-James.

  6. Post update

    Nathan Cameron (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Femi Azeez (Reading).

  8. Booking

    Luke Simpson (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Mark Carrington (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Claudio Osorio (Reading).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Lewis Montrose replaces Keziah Martin.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Freemantle (Kidderminster Harriers).

  13. Post update

    Michael Stickland (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Ethan Freemantle replaces Amari Morgan-Smith.

  15. Booking

    Rafael Cabral (Reading) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Kidderminster Harriers 2, Reading 1. Amari Morgan-Smith (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Hemmings with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Kidderminster Harriers. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Austin (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Kidderminster Harriers. Conceded by Mamadi Camara.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amari Morgan-Smith (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
FA Cup banner

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.

FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by Harrier 62, today at 18:05

    Great win, now lets get a big club

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:01

    Poor effort from the championship club. Some players need to have a good look at themselves

  • Comment posted by worcesterman, today at 17:58

    The FA Cup is all about upsets... and when it's your local team it's all that bit sweeter... well done Harriers

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 17:58

    Going a goal down right on HT, that looked ominous for Kiddy. But great effort to turn it around.

  • Comment posted by HarrierMart, today at 17:57

    Voice has gone

  • Comment posted by Charles G, today at 17:49

    'The magic of the FA Cup'.....Yeah, Kidderminster will rightly enjoy this but money has taken away the the thrill of this competition.

    Reading need to stay in the Championship. I doubt the club care that much regarding the defeat today. A blessing it may be.

    • Reply posted by SCF85, today at 17:56

      SCF85 replied:
      I’m a Kidderminster fan, and sadly I agree. It’s a great victory, and should be a monumental upset, but part of me sensed Reading couldn’t be bothered today. I thought we played better in the last round when we beat a team in the National League

  • Comment posted by Pearcey, today at 17:44

    Pauno has to go. We are a shambles of a football club. A squad of injury prone and or sicknotes. A negative manager who never learns from his mistakes and owners who are AWOL. Well done Kidderminster. You were the better side and fully deserved the win. I hope you get a great draw next time around.

  • Comment posted by jonmel83, today at 17:40

    Well done Kidderminster you played great, but as an Reading fan I knew this would happen , our club has been an tire fire for years ever since Sir John sold the club to that dodgy Russian who put us into an financial hole, unless we get a new owner and management team we be a struggling league 2 team within 3 years

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 17:37

    Men against boys...

    And the Kiddies won!

    😮

    ... But no hard feelings... Well done Harriers...a well deserved win!

    👏

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:36

    This is why we love the FA cup. Well done Kidderminster

  • Comment posted by kiddy kid, today at 17:35

    Well BBC, that was a bit of an own goal. Cameras at the ground for Football Focus but couldn't cover the match as one of your games for the weekend. So everyone misses probably one of the biggest upsets of the weekend. Whoever is in charge of choosing what games you cover needs the sack.
    Magic of the cup indeed, egg on face BBC.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 17:38

      RichardRichard replied:
      They ought to have consulted mystic meg.

  • Comment posted by Welshman, today at 17:34

    Fingers crossed for a great draw in the next round for the Harriers. They're due some good times....

  • Comment posted by Simples, today at 17:29

    Congratulations Harriers from a WCFC fan.

    Had the pleasure of ground sharing there a few years back, excellent facilities.

    Seem to be getting their act together on the pitch.

    Well done.

  • Comment posted by __, today at 17:26

    Embarrassing from us. I knew we'd lose

  • Comment posted by Black Country Boy, today at 17:26

    Kiddy for the cup - was on the side of a steam locomotive on the local SVR last time!

  • Comment posted by Les Behan, today at 17:24

    Was the ref trying to get into the Guiness Book of Records with the longest ever 'extra time'?

    Nearly 15 minutes of added time brings refereeing into disrepute

  • Comment posted by Franko, today at 17:22

    I was wondering why my Reading mate was so quiet! He must be livid!

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 17:22

    The good news is that Reading will be 1st or maybe 2nd on MoTD...

    The bad news is that Reading will be 1st or maybe 2nd on MoTD...!
    😮

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 17:21

    This is why I love the FA cup .

  • Comment posted by CheckTheRecordCheckTheGuysTrackRecord, today at 17:21

    Well Played Harriers, deserved the win. That's the beauty of the FA Cup I guess. Good luck with getting a nice juicy draw for the next round. At least we can focus on avoiding relegation now....

    • Reply posted by Shepshep, today at 17:27

      Shepshep replied:
      Bad result, great user name.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport