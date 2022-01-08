Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kidderminster Harriers had two goals to celebrate in the final 21 minutes at Aggborough

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side in the FA Cup third round, added another memorable upset to their history as they knocked out Championship side Reading.

In their first third-round tie in eight years, sixth-tier Harriers beat as side 79 places above them in the pyramid.

George Puscas put Reading ahead on the stoke of half-time at Aggborough.

But keeper Rafael Cabral's error handed Sam Austin an equaliser before Amari Morgan-Smith netted from close range.

Again it was a nightmare for Reading keeper Cabral, whose attempt to meet Ashley Hemmings' right-wing corner saw him tangle with Morgan-Smith with both players and the ball ending up over the line.

Kidderminster may have been fortunate to get away with a potential foul on the keeper, but Russell Penn's Harriers, now a National League North side, were worthy winners - especially after having to see out 12 minutes of injury time.

Always a day to remember for Kiddy on 8 January

Saturday 8 January is always a day to treasure for Harriers fans for a certain age.

It was that day, back in 1994, when they produced their biggest cup upset, beating Birmingham City at St Andrew's on third round day on their march to the last 16.

But this one was also a personal moment to treasure for Morgan-Smith, the only survivor of the team that reached the third round eight years ago, beating Peterborough in a replay before losing to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The current side have not lost in eight league games since defeat at home to Brackley on 8 October. And, although they had not played in three weeks because of Covid cancellations, there was no sign of any ring rust.

George Puscas put Reading ahead at Aggborough on the stoke of half-time

Even when Reading took the lead on the stroke of half-time, when Tom Dele-Bashiru sent a ball over the top into the path of Puskas, they carried on pressing all the buttons.

Reading, 21st in the Championship, made eight changes from the side which shipped a 2-0 lead to be held 2-2 at home by Derby in the Championship on Monday.

That included bringing in a former Premier League title winner in Danny Drinkwater in midfield. But the Royals, who had won just twice in their previous 11 league games, still showed the same failure to hang onto a lead.

Former Leicester City and Chelsea man Drinkwater lasted only until the 58th minute, then Harriers finally levelled on 69, having so many times gone lose.

Wing-back Penny's right-wing cross was headed down by Richards, Austin shot from 15 yards, Brazilian keeper Cabral fumbled - and the ball squirmed over the line at his a near post.

Then came Morgan-Smith's close range winner - another Aggborough party started and the Worcestershire sauce flowed.

