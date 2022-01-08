The FA Cup
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood2WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0

Boreham Wood 2-0 AFC Wimbledon: National League Boreham Wood cause shock

From the section FA Cup

Boreham Wood substitute Adrian Clifton scored within a minute of coming on to seal a shock win against League One AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup third round.

Clifton's header to make it 2-0 capped a fine performance from the National League side in Hertfordshire.

He had just replaced Tyrone Marsh, whose early 25-yard strike gave the hosts the lead.

It means Boreham Wood will feature in the tournament's fourth round for the first time in their history.

Marsh opened the scoring in the 10th minute, galloping onto a Josh Rees pass and cutting inside his man before unleashing a ferocious finish beyond Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.

Rees and Marsh both went close to increasing the home side's advantage, but it needed an agile save by Taye Ashby-Hammond, tipping away Jack Rudoni's deflected effort, to ensure they led at the break.

Wood are yet to concede a goal during their FA Cup run and that record remained intact as the Dons failed to create any other chances of note.

At the other end, Tzanev denied Marsh a second, while Gus Mafuta's glancing header flew inches wide.

But Montserrat international Clifton wrapped up Wood's victory, heading in Jacob Mendy's cross for his second goal of the season.

The fourth-round draw takes place on Sunday at 16:50 GMT.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 5Evans
  • 6Stephens
  • 12Fyfield
  • 19Smith
  • 7Rees
  • 4Ricketts
  • 8Mafuta
  • 17MendySubstituted forRaymondat 90+5'minutes
  • 10MarshBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCliftonat 85'minutes
  • 9BodenSubstituted forRangerat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Raymond
  • 14Clifton
  • 16Comley
  • 18Smith
  • 22Ranger
  • 23Roach

Wimbledon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2LawrenceSubstituted forNightingaleat 57'minutes
  • 22Heneghan
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 37Osew
  • 4Woodyard
  • 8Hartigan
  • 12RudoniBooked at 16minsSubstituted forKajaat 65'minutes
  • 21McCormickSubstituted forChislettat 80'minutes
  • 10AssalSubstituted forAwokoya-Mebudeat 65'minutes
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 3Csóka
  • 5Nightingale
  • 6Marsh
  • 7Alexander
  • 11Chislett
  • 16Awokoya-Mebude
  • 17Ablade
  • 25Kaja
  • 31Oualah
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
3,501

Match Stats

Home TeamBoreham WoodAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Boreham Wood 2, AFC Wimbledon 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 2, AFC Wimbledon 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Osew (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross following a corner.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Frankie Raymond replaces Jacob Mendy.

  6. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jamal Fyfield.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Will Evans (Boreham Wood).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Nile Ranger replaces Scott Boden.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Woodyard.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jamal Fyfield.

  14. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jacob Mendy.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 2, AFC Wimbledon 0. Adrian Clifton (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Mendy with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adrian Clifton replaces Tyrone Marsh.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon).

  18. Post update

    Scott Boden (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gus Mafuta (Boreham Wood).

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by David Ponsford, today at 18:00

    Up the gas

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 17:59

    Before the draw is made we already know one fixture, Spurs v Borehamwood, another is likely to be live on Sky Man Utd v Kidderminster.

    • Reply posted by RedAndWhite, today at 18:09

      RedAndWhite replied:
      Sky don’t have any live coverage of the FA Cup. What are you chatting about? Are you drunk? 🙄

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 17:38

    go the ‘Wood !!!

  • Comment posted by sc123, today at 17:37

    I'm no Boreham Wood fan, but happy to see the ground stealers put in their place!

  • Comment posted by Avondale47, today at 17:32

    Avondale47
    It's great when you see a lower team progress. But why won't the FA allow them to change venue, when/if they get a home draw (in the next round) against a money earning club?

  • Comment posted by Railtrack, today at 17:26

    Congratulations to BW. The better team on the day won.

    As a die hard Dons fan this result really wasn’t a shock in the slightest. We barely offered anything during the game.

    Why bother to cross the ball into the area when we can just keep passing it sideways until we lose it. A tried and tested Wimbledon tactic for many years now that clearly works wonders. 🙄

    Relegation here we come! 😕

    • Reply posted by sc123, today at 17:40

      sc123 replied:
      Relegation here we come......can only hope!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Jeremy Rabinovitch, today at 17:25

    With the coverage and money these teams could have got by being live on TV, would have pretty much keep them afloat for a while.
    Instead my licence fee is being wasted on Man U - Villa, which is also on Sky next Saturday in the league.
    It’s shocking the way games are picked for TV.
    Well done Borehamwood, Kidderminster and Cambridge to name but a few

  • Comment posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 17:24

    Well done Boreham Wood 👏 on a fantastic result, and I hope the 4th Rnd draw rewards your efforts.

    From a Spurs Fan.

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 17:24

    There's a lot of really good teams in the National Leagues and it's not surprising they beat League 1 or 2 teams every year. Well done Wood & Kiddy

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 17:15

    The Wood in, the Watford out. Banter in Hertfordshire tonight.

  • Comment posted by Mojo68, today at 17:14

    Well done Cambridge United

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:13

    All credit to Boreham Wood, this is truly an upset. Expected much better from Wimbledon. All the postponed games have made them rusty and unfocused.

    • Reply posted by Railtrack, today at 17:58

      Railtrack replied:
      Trust me, there’s not the slightest bit of upset in this result!

  • Comment posted by ljs, today at 17:12

    YET MORE English football on BBC Scotland today !!!!!!!!!!!!!
    MOST Scots could not care less about Scottish football.
    Can I get a refund on my TV licence !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Thank goodness for Netflix and Amazon.

    • Reply posted by mralwaysright, today at 17:57

      mralwaysright replied:
      switch it off then

  • Comment posted by Tosh, today at 17:11

    The only positive for Wimbledon is they are regarded the giants.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:10

    Get in there, well done the Wood! Best of luck in the draw, hoping you get either a winnable home tie or money spinner away. Southend United fan COYShrimpers

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 17:10

    The Wombles Wobble on

  • Comment posted by Southernblue, today at 17:09

    Well done The Wood! My local team! Meadow Park rocks!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:08

    Wow now this was an FA Cup upset. Easily the worse result in AFC Wimbledon's history.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well thats not hard as they have only been in existence for nearly twenty years

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 17:07

    Congratulations Boreham what a great result 👍🏻 Here’s hoping you draw a Premier club in round 4!!!!

    • Reply posted by singdons, today at 17:09

      singdons replied:
      Fully deserved. We were awful. Good luck in to them in R4

  • Comment posted by singdons, today at 17:06

    Well that was dreadful. Bring on the parasite host for our inevitable loss there too

    • Reply posted by sc123, today at 17:42

      sc123 replied:
      Stealing another towns team or stealing another teams ground, not much difference really.

