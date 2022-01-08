Match ends, Boreham Wood 2, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Boreham Wood substitute Adrian Clifton scored within a minute of coming on to seal a shock win against League One AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup third round.
Clifton's header to make it 2-0 capped a fine performance from the National League side in Hertfordshire.
He had just replaced Tyrone Marsh, whose early 25-yard strike gave the hosts the lead.
It means Boreham Wood will feature in the tournament's fourth round for the first time in their history.
Marsh opened the scoring in the 10th minute, galloping onto a Josh Rees pass and cutting inside his man before unleashing a ferocious finish beyond Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.
Rees and Marsh both went close to increasing the home side's advantage, but it needed an agile save by Taye Ashby-Hammond, tipping away Jack Rudoni's deflected effort, to ensure they led at the break.
Wood are yet to concede a goal during their FA Cup run and that record remained intact as the Dons failed to create any other chances of note.
At the other end, Tzanev denied Marsh a second, while Gus Mafuta's glancing header flew inches wide.
But Montserrat international Clifton wrapped up Wood's victory, heading in Jacob Mendy's cross for his second goal of the season.
The fourth-round draw takes place on Sunday at 16:50 GMT.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 5Evans
- 6Stephens
- 12Fyfield
- 19Smith
- 7Rees
- 4Ricketts
- 8Mafuta
- 17MendySubstituted forRaymondat 90+5'minutes
- 10MarshBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCliftonat 85'minutes
- 9BodenSubstituted forRangerat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Raymond
- 14Clifton
- 16Comley
- 18Smith
- 22Ranger
- 23Roach
Wimbledon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Tzanev
- 2LawrenceSubstituted forNightingaleat 57'minutes
- 22Heneghan
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 37Osew
- 4Woodyard
- 8Hartigan
- 12RudoniBooked at 16minsSubstituted forKajaat 65'minutes
- 21McCormickSubstituted forChislettat 80'minutes
- 10AssalSubstituted forAwokoya-Mebudeat 65'minutes
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 3Csóka
- 5Nightingale
- 6Marsh
- 7Alexander
- 11Chislett
- 16Awokoya-Mebude
- 17Ablade
- 25Kaja
- 31Oualah
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 3,501
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 2, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul Osew (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Frankie Raymond replaces Jacob Mendy.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jamal Fyfield.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Will Evans (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Nile Ranger replaces Scott Boden.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Woodyard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jamal Fyfield.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jacob Mendy.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 2, AFC Wimbledon 0. Adrian Clifton (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Mendy with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adrian Clifton replaces Tyrone Marsh.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Scott Boden (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gus Mafuta (Boreham Wood).
