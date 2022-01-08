Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Boreham Wood substitute Adrian Clifton scored within a minute of coming on to seal a shock win against League One AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup third round.

Clifton's header to make it 2-0 capped a fine performance from the National League side in Hertfordshire.

He had just replaced Tyrone Marsh, whose early 25-yard strike gave the hosts the lead.

It means Boreham Wood will feature in the tournament's fourth round for the first time in their history.

Marsh opened the scoring in the 10th minute, galloping onto a Josh Rees pass and cutting inside his man before unleashing a ferocious finish beyond Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.

Rees and Marsh both went close to increasing the home side's advantage, but it needed an agile save by Taye Ashby-Hammond, tipping away Jack Rudoni's deflected effort, to ensure they led at the break.

Wood are yet to concede a goal during their FA Cup run and that record remained intact as the Dons failed to create any other chances of note.

At the other end, Tzanev denied Marsh a second, while Gus Mafuta's glancing header flew inches wide.

But Montserrat international Clifton wrapped up Wood's victory, heading in Jacob Mendy's cross for his second goal of the season.

The fourth-round draw takes place on Sunday at 16:50 GMT.

