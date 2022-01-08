Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Hartlepool fans can look forward to the fourth-round draw which takes place on Sunday

Teenager Joe Grey was the hero as League Two Hartlepool came from a goal down to stun Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup third round.

Keshi Anderson gave the visitors an early lead with a composed finish after miscuing his initial shot.

The home side levelled after the break when David Ferguson's shot took a heavy deflection and flew past Seasiders' goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.

Substitute Grey won it with a tidy effort into the bottom corner.

There was little sign of what was to come after Blackpool dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Gary Madine saw a header cleared off the line and Shayne Lavery missed a good opportunity to make it 2-0 before the break.

Pools improved after the interval and after Ferguson's fortuitous goal made it 1-1 the tie turned on its head through 18-year-old Grey's neat finish from inside the area just two minutes after coming on.

CJ Hamilton ought to have equalised for Blackpool shortly afterwards but blazed over from close range and, despite late pressure, the second-tier side could not find a second goal.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hartlepool Formation 3-5-2 1 Killip 16 Byrne 4 Liddle 5 Odusina 2 Sterry 22 Crawford 8 Featherstone 14 Holohan 3 Ferguson 9 Cullen 10 Molyneux 1 Killip

16 Byrne

4 Liddle

5 Odusina

2 Sterry

22 Crawford

8 Featherstone

14 Holohan

3 Ferguson

9 Cullen Substituted for Grey at 59' minutes

10 Molyneux Substituted for Fondop-Talom at 90+1' minutes Substitutes 6 Shelton

12 Grey

13 Boyes

18 Smith

20 Ogle

23 Francis-Angol

24 Olomola

28 Daly

36 Fondop-Talom Blackpool Formation 4-4-2 32 Grimshaw 35 Sterling 21 Ekpiteta 26 Keogh 3 Husband 11 Bowler 2 Connolly 12 Dougall 10 Anderson 14 Madine 19 Lavery 32 Grimshaw

35 Sterling

21 Ekpiteta Booked at 76mins Substituted for Yates at 78' minutes

26 Keogh

3 Husband Substituted for Garbutt at 41' minutes

11 Bowler Substituted for Mitchell at 79' minutes

2 Connolly Booked at 27mins

12 Dougall

10 Anderson Substituted for Hamilton at 34' minutes

14 Madine

19 Lavery Substitutes 4 Lawrence-Gabriel

9 Yates

13 Moore

15 Mitchell

20 Casey

22 Hamilton

29 Garbutt

37 Mariette

39 Monks Referee: Matt Donohue Attendance: 4,932 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Blackpool 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Blackpool 1. Post update Dujon Sterling (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Mike Fondop-Talom (Hartlepool United). Post update Attempt saved. Mike Fondop-Talom (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Dujon Sterling (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United). Post update Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Mike Fondop-Talom. Substitution Substitution, Hartlepool United. Mike Fondop-Talom replaces Luke Molyneux. Post update Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Timi Odusina. Post update Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Luke Molyneux. Post update Attempt missed. Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Post update Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool). Post update Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Shayne Lavery (Blackpool). Post update Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Blackpool. Demetri Mitchell replaces Josh Bowler. Substitution Substitution, Blackpool. Jerry Yates replaces Marvin Ekpiteta. Post update Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.