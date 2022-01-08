Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Blackpool 1.
Teenager Joe Grey was the hero as League Two Hartlepool came from a goal down to stun Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup third round.
Keshi Anderson gave the visitors an early lead with a composed finish after miscuing his initial shot.
The home side levelled after the break when David Ferguson's shot took a heavy deflection and flew past Seasiders' goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.
Substitute Grey won it with a tidy effort into the bottom corner.
There was little sign of what was to come after Blackpool dominated the opening 45 minutes.
Gary Madine saw a header cleared off the line and Shayne Lavery missed a good opportunity to make it 2-0 before the break.
Pools improved after the interval and after Ferguson's fortuitous goal made it 1-1 the tie turned on its head through 18-year-old Grey's neat finish from inside the area just two minutes after coming on.
CJ Hamilton ought to have equalised for Blackpool shortly afterwards but blazed over from close range and, despite late pressure, the second-tier side could not find a second goal.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Killip
- 16Byrne
- 4Liddle
- 5Odusina
- 2Sterry
- 22Crawford
- 8Featherstone
- 14Holohan
- 3Ferguson
- 9CullenSubstituted forGreyat 59'minutes
- 10MolyneuxSubstituted forFondop-Talomat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Shelton
- 12Grey
- 13Boyes
- 18Smith
- 20Ogle
- 23Francis-Angol
- 24Olomola
- 28Daly
- 36Fondop-Talom
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Grimshaw
- 35Sterling
- 21EkpitetaBooked at 76minsSubstituted forYatesat 78'minutes
- 26Keogh
- 3HusbandSubstituted forGarbuttat 41'minutes
- 11BowlerSubstituted forMitchellat 79'minutes
- 2ConnollyBooked at 27mins
- 12Dougall
- 10AndersonSubstituted forHamiltonat 34'minutes
- 14Madine
- 19Lavery
Substitutes
- 4Lawrence-Gabriel
- 9Yates
- 13Moore
- 15Mitchell
- 20Casey
- 22Hamilton
- 29Garbutt
- 37Mariette
- 39Monks
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 4,932
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Blackpool 1.
Post update
Dujon Sterling (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mike Fondop-Talom (Hartlepool United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mike Fondop-Talom (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Dujon Sterling (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United).
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Mike Fondop-Talom.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Mike Fondop-Talom replaces Luke Molyneux.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Timi Odusina.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Luke Molyneux.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).
Post update
Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).
Post update
Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Demetri Mitchell replaces Josh Bowler.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jerry Yates replaces Marvin Ekpiteta.
Post update
Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
