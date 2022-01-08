The FA Cup
HartlepoolHartlepool United2BlackpoolBlackpool1

Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool: League Two side stun Seasiders in FA Cup

Hartlepool fans
Hartlepool fans can look forward to the fourth-round draw which takes place on Sunday

Teenager Joe Grey was the hero as League Two Hartlepool came from a goal down to stun Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup third round.

Keshi Anderson gave the visitors an early lead with a composed finish after miscuing his initial shot.

The home side levelled after the break when David Ferguson's shot took a heavy deflection and flew past Seasiders' goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.

Substitute Grey won it with a tidy effort into the bottom corner.

There was little sign of what was to come after Blackpool dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Gary Madine saw a header cleared off the line and Shayne Lavery missed a good opportunity to make it 2-0 before the break.

Pools improved after the interval and after Ferguson's fortuitous goal made it 1-1 the tie turned on its head through 18-year-old Grey's neat finish from inside the area just two minutes after coming on.

CJ Hamilton ought to have equalised for Blackpool shortly afterwards but blazed over from close range and, despite late pressure, the second-tier side could not find a second goal.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Killip
  • 16Byrne
  • 4Liddle
  • 5Odusina
  • 2Sterry
  • 22Crawford
  • 8Featherstone
  • 14Holohan
  • 3Ferguson
  • 9CullenSubstituted forGreyat 59'minutes
  • 10MolyneuxSubstituted forFondop-Talomat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Shelton
  • 12Grey
  • 13Boyes
  • 18Smith
  • 20Ogle
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 24Olomola
  • 28Daly
  • 36Fondop-Talom

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 35Sterling
  • 21EkpitetaBooked at 76minsSubstituted forYatesat 78'minutes
  • 26Keogh
  • 3HusbandSubstituted forGarbuttat 41'minutes
  • 11BowlerSubstituted forMitchellat 79'minutes
  • 2ConnollyBooked at 27mins
  • 12Dougall
  • 10AndersonSubstituted forHamiltonat 34'minutes
  • 14Madine
  • 19Lavery

Substitutes

  • 4Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 9Yates
  • 13Moore
  • 15Mitchell
  • 20Casey
  • 22Hamilton
  • 29Garbutt
  • 37Mariette
  • 39Monks
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
4,932

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Blackpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Blackpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Dujon Sterling (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mike Fondop-Talom (Hartlepool United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mike Fondop-Talom (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Dujon Sterling (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Mike Fondop-Talom.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Mike Fondop-Talom replaces Luke Molyneux.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Timi Odusina.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Luke Molyneux.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).

  14. Post update

    Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).

  17. Post update

    Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Demetri Mitchell replaces Josh Bowler.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Jerry Yates replaces Marvin Ekpiteta.

  20. Post update

    Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 15:07

    Well done Pool. Looking at the stats it looks like it was an even game. Hope they get a big team next round

  • Comment posted by seax, today at 15:04

    A feel good fill up after two years of COVID.
    Well done everyone at Victoria Road.
    Onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 15:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by lufcPauly, today at 15:01

    Well done Hartlepool. Great photo as well.

  • Comment posted by RyanBeckett44, today at 14:55

    Just look at that great picture used at the top of the article. What the FA cup is all about - not a phone in sight just pure joy

    • Reply posted by Scunny Dan, today at 14:58

      Scunny Dan replied:
      Completely agree, great picture and well done Hartlepool.

  • Comment posted by Captain Haddocks fishy fingers, today at 14:54

    Blackpool should forget all about football

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 14:49

    I'm frankly in heaven right now. Bolton in midweek and a distinct chance of a Wembley trip and this today with an increasing chance of a trip to get hammered by a premiership club next . Well done lads you've seriously done us proud 🙂

  • Comment posted by Toon69, today at 14:49

    Brilliant result, would be great to see pools get a good cup run

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 14:48

    We were outplayed in the 1st half, but what a performance in the 2nd ...well done Poolies !!! :)

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:43

    Bolton and Blackpool in the space week we’ll done Monkey Hangers

  • Comment posted by joesoap, today at 14:43

    C,mon the monkey hangers.Well done Pools

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 14:40

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Original_Invincibles, today at 14:42

      Original_Invincibles replied:
      Get the champagne!

