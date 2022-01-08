Match ends, Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3.
Middlesbrough needed a 95th-minute winner as they survived a Mansfield fightback to progress in the FA Cup.
The Championship side raced into a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes as Uche Ikpeazu found the top corner from 20 yards before Caolan Boyd-Munce fired home.
League Two Mansfield rallied after the break as Oli Hawkins headed in and Rhys Oates slotted home from a tight angle.
But Boro won the tie in stoppage time when John-Joe O'Toole could only turn Isaiah Jones' cross into his own net.
It was a horrible way for Stags boss Nigel Clough to see his side lose after such a brave fightback against the club where his father Brian made his name as a player.
But Boro could have been more than two goals clear at the break had Mansfield keeper Nathan Bishop not pulled off two stunning saves to keep out efforts from Josh Coburn and Ikpeazu.
Mansfield, who had won 10 of their 11 previous games, were a different side after the interval and created a host of chances as Oates saw a close-range volley at the far post cleared off the line by Lee Peltier, and also missed the target with two heading opportunities.
Ollie Clarke also scooped an effort over the bar from inside the box, while substitute Danny Johnson was flagged offside when he tapped in on the line after Boro keeper Joe Lumley spilled a shot.
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Bishop
- 4HewittBooked at 38mins
- 35O'TooleBooked at 64mins
- 12HawkinsBooked at 71mins
- 3McLaughlinSubstituted forLapslieat 61'minutes
- 10Maris
- 8O ClarkeSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutes
- 25StirkSubstituted forLawat 72'minutes
- 16Quinn
- 18Oates
- 9Bowery
Substitutes
- 5Nartey
- 7Charsley
- 11Johnson
- 15Burke
- 19Ward
- 24Stech
- 26Law
- 32Lapslie
- 33Turner
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 14Peltier
- 15Wood
- 22BambaBooked at 33mins
- 42GibsonSubstituted forCrooksat 58'minutes
- 17McNair
- 16Howson
- 50Boyd-MunceSubstituted forTavernierat 58'minutes
- 30KokoloSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
- 9IkpeazuBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDijksteelat 78'minutes
- 37CoburnSubstituted forHernándezat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dijksteel
- 7Tavernier
- 8Hernández
- 24Malley
- 25Crooks
- 28Daniels
- 35Jones
- 40Sykes
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Own Goal by John-Joe O'Toole, Mansfield Town. Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Post update
Richard Nartey (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Onel Hernández (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 2. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Law.
Post update
Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Anfernee Dijksteel replaces Uche Ikpeazu.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Isaiah Jones replaces Williams Kokolo because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
