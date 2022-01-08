Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Rhys Oates rounded Boro keeper Joe Lumley to level the tie at 2-2 late in the second half

Middlesbrough needed a 95th-minute winner as they survived a Mansfield fightback to progress in the FA Cup.

The Championship side raced into a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes as Uche Ikpeazu found the top corner from 20 yards before Caolan Boyd-Munce fired home.

League Two Mansfield rallied after the break as Oli Hawkins headed in and Rhys Oates slotted home from a tight angle.

But Boro won the tie in stoppage time when John-Joe O'Toole could only turn Isaiah Jones' cross into his own net.

It was a horrible way for Stags boss Nigel Clough to see his side lose after such a brave fightback against the club where his father Brian made his name as a player.

But Boro could have been more than two goals clear at the break had Mansfield keeper Nathan Bishop not pulled off two stunning saves to keep out efforts from Josh Coburn and Ikpeazu.

Mansfield, who had won 10 of their 11 previous games, were a different side after the interval and created a host of chances as Oates saw a close-range volley at the far post cleared off the line by Lee Peltier, and also missed the target with two heading opportunities.

Ollie Clarke also scooped an effort over the bar from inside the box, while substitute Danny Johnson was flagged offside when he tapped in on the line after Boro keeper Joe Lumley spilled a shot.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Mansfield Formation 4-1-2-1-2 1 Bishop 4 Hewitt 35 O'Toole 12 Hawkins 3 McLaughlin 10 Maris 8 O Clarke 25 Stirk 16 Quinn 18 Oates 9 Bowery 1 Bishop

4 Hewitt Booked at 38mins

35 O'Toole Booked at 64mins

12 Hawkins Booked at 71mins

3 McLaughlin Substituted for Lapslie at 61' minutes

10 Maris

8 O Clarke Substituted for Johnson at 61' minutes

25 Stirk Substituted for Law at 72' minutes

16 Quinn

18 Oates

9 Bowery Substitutes 5 Nartey

7 Charsley

11 Johnson

15 Burke

19 Ward

24 Stech

26 Law

32 Lapslie

33 Turner Middlesbrough Formation 3-5-2 1 Lumley 14 Peltier 15 Wood 22 Bamba 42 Gibson 17 McNair 16 Howson 50 Boyd-Munce 30 Kokolo 9 Ikpeazu 37 Coburn 1 Lumley

14 Peltier

15 Wood

22 Bamba Booked at 33mins

42 Gibson Substituted for Crooks at 58' minutes

17 McNair

16 Howson

50 Boyd-Munce Substituted for Tavernier at 58' minutes

30 Kokolo Substituted for Jones at 77' minutes

9 Ikpeazu Booked at 37mins Substituted for Dijksteel at 78' minutes

37 Coburn Substituted for Hernández at 62' minutes Substitutes 2 Dijksteel

7 Tavernier

8 Hernández

24 Malley

25 Crooks

28 Daniels

35 Jones

40 Sykes Referee: Keith Stroud Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3. Post update Attempt missed. Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. goal Goal! Own Goal by John-Joe O'Toole, Mansfield Town. Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3. Post update Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Post update Richard Nartey (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Onel Hernández (Middlesbrough). Post update Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town). Post update Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town). Post update Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. goal Goal! Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 2. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Law. Post update Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough). Substitution Substitution, Middlesbrough. Anfernee Dijksteel replaces Uche Ikpeazu. Substitution Substitution, Middlesbrough. Isaiah Jones replaces Williams Kokolo because of an injury. Post update Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Mansfield Town). Post update Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.