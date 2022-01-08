The FA Cup
MansfieldMansfield Town2MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough3

Mansfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough: Boro survive Stags fightback to progress

Rhys Oates levels for Mansfield
Rhys Oates rounded Boro keeper Joe Lumley to level the tie at 2-2 late in the second half

Middlesbrough needed a 95th-minute winner as they survived a Mansfield fightback to progress in the FA Cup.

The Championship side raced into a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes as Uche Ikpeazu found the top corner from 20 yards before Caolan Boyd-Munce fired home.

League Two Mansfield rallied after the break as Oli Hawkins headed in and Rhys Oates slotted home from a tight angle.

But Boro won the tie in stoppage time when John-Joe O'Toole could only turn Isaiah Jones' cross into his own net.

It was a horrible way for Stags boss Nigel Clough to see his side lose after such a brave fightback against the club where his father Brian made his name as a player.

But Boro could have been more than two goals clear at the break had Mansfield keeper Nathan Bishop not pulled off two stunning saves to keep out efforts from Josh Coburn and Ikpeazu.

Mansfield, who had won 10 of their 11 previous games, were a different side after the interval and created a host of chances as Oates saw a close-range volley at the far post cleared off the line by Lee Peltier, and also missed the target with two heading opportunities.

Ollie Clarke also scooped an effort over the bar from inside the box, while substitute Danny Johnson was flagged offside when he tapped in on the line after Boro keeper Joe Lumley spilled a shot.

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 4HewittBooked at 38mins
  • 35O'TooleBooked at 64mins
  • 12HawkinsBooked at 71mins
  • 3McLaughlinSubstituted forLapslieat 61'minutes
  • 10Maris
  • 8O ClarkeSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutes
  • 25StirkSubstituted forLawat 72'minutes
  • 16Quinn
  • 18Oates
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 5Nartey
  • 7Charsley
  • 11Johnson
  • 15Burke
  • 19Ward
  • 24Stech
  • 26Law
  • 32Lapslie
  • 33Turner

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 14Peltier
  • 15Wood
  • 22BambaBooked at 33mins
  • 42GibsonSubstituted forCrooksat 58'minutes
  • 17McNair
  • 16Howson
  • 50Boyd-MunceSubstituted forTavernierat 58'minutes
  • 30KokoloSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
  • 9IkpeazuBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDijksteelat 78'minutes
  • 37CoburnSubstituted forHernándezat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dijksteel
  • 7Tavernier
  • 8Hernández
  • 24Malley
  • 25Crooks
  • 28Daniels
  • 35Jones
  • 40Sykes
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Goal!

    Own Goal by John-Joe O'Toole, Mansfield Town. Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 3.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Richard Nartey (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Onel Hernández (Middlesbrough).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).

  10. Post update

    Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).

  12. Post update

    Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Middlesbrough 2. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Law.

  15. Post update

    Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Anfernee Dijksteel replaces Uche Ikpeazu.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Isaiah Jones replaces Williams Kokolo because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Mansfield Town).

  20. Post update

    Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:06

    Nice comeback Mansfield, pity it fell short.
    Would have loved it if you had at least taken Middleburgh to penalties.

  • Comment posted by nomore, today at 15:00

    What's big about the f.all cup premier league teams use it as a training match . Just remember man utd pulled out of competition in past silly English living in past as usual

    • Reply posted by Chris Horner, today at 15:06

      Chris Horner replied:
      Every major footballing nation has a cup competition so go away you tiresome Anglophobe.

  • Comment posted by My latest post, today at 14:47

    Unlucky Mansfield. A good fightback from 0-2 down !!

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 14:40

    Yet again we hand out a thrashing to one of the minnows. Bring on Liverpool or City, home or away it doesn't really matter because on we march.

    • Reply posted by Simmo_o, today at 14:45

      Simmo_o replied:
      ‘A thrashing’ is generous. A 95th minute own goal, from a league two team, won it for you. (Undeservedly)

  • Comment posted by glyn wilson, today at 14:39

    funny how middlesborough players have all recovered from covid in 7 days, miracles

    • Reply posted by MaximumsTJ, today at 14:42

      MaximumsTJ replied:
      Except they haven't!

  • Comment posted by when the music stops, today at 14:36

    Heartbreak for Mansfield, relief and joy for Boro.
    That’s the FA cup for you.
    Same for Blackpool and Hartlepool.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 14:26

    Great game of togger that, what the FA cup is all about.

  • Comment posted by Captain Haddocks fishy fingers, today at 14:26

    Nearly all managers agree there is too much football. So why do we persist with this outdated, pointless competition?

    End this tiresome football overload NOW !!

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 14:34

      RR replied:
      Save this comment for the League Cup "Captain Haddock's fishy fingers"

