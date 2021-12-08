Last updated on .From the section Newport

Former Swansea City striker Courtney Baker-Richardson has scored six goals in 14 League starts for League Two Newport County

Newport County striker Courtney Baker-Richardson says he does not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Newport were among many EFL clubs who had festive games postponed due to Covid outbreaks.

Asked by BBC Sport Wales whether he had been vaccinated, Baker-Richardson replied: "No. I trust my body. I don't even think I've got flu jabs.

"We're all entitled to our opinions, and I don't think you can force too much down people's throats."

Newport's match at Leyton Orient on 28 December was called off because of Covid-19 cases in the County squad.

Baker-Richardson says most of Newport's squad are vaccinated, but says he has no intention of following suit.

"I never get ill so it's just one of those things," he said.

"If I feel a slight little sniffly nose, I'll bang a little hot drink remedy. I never really feel in a state of illness or (like I have a) cold.

"I think I'm immune (to Covid). I just never seemed to have contracted it, however long it's been about.

"I'm not against it (vaccination), everyone each to their own. If it doesn't affect me directly… it is what it is.

"I'm not going to push my opinion or push someone else's opinion on someone.

"I'm happy with what's going on myself and that's enough for me."

The English Football League says a quarter of players at its member clubs "do not intend to get a vaccine" against Covid-19.

As of November 2021, 31% of players had not received a first dose.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow - who was hospitalised by Covid-19 - have encouraged more footballers to get vaccinated.

Asked whether he thought footballers had a moral duty to get jabbed to help stop the spread of the virus, Baker-Richardson said: "I do understand that. We have to look after each other in the best way that we can.

"But when I've got a centre half breathing down my neck… do you know what I mean? He might have the jab, he might not.

"Obviously I want everyone to stay healthy as (much as) they physically can and be the best they can be.

"But for me, just do what you've got to do, just protect yourself and be as healthy as you can at all times."

Baker-Richardson says his manager James Rowberry respects his decision.

"He's not really said too much about it to me personally. There's only a couple of lads that probably aren't vaccinated," the former Swansea striker said.

"We all know what's around and what's in front of us, we hear it on the news every other day.

"I think it's just more of a sense of 'stay on top of what you can, live healthy and protect yourself'."

Baker-Richardson joined Newport on a one-year contract in the summer of 2021.