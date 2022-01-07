Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Only Joel Piroe has scored more Swansea goals than Jamie Paterson this season

Swansea City have extended Jamie Paterson's contract until the summer of 2023.

Paterson has excelled since joining the Championship club on an initial one-year deal in August 2021.

The forward had been close to triggering an automatic extension clause in his contract, but Swansea have moved to secure his services.

"We triggered the extension a little bit early so that's nothing to worry about now," said boss Russell Martin.

Paterson was released by Bristol City at the end of last season and was without a club when Martin brought him to Wales.

The 30-year-old has registered eight goals and four assists in 22 Swansea appearances.