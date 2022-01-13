Tottenham v Arsenal: Pick your combined XI for the north London derby
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Tottenham host north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30 GMT).
Before the match - which the Gunners approach two points above their hosts in the table - we want you to have a go at picking your combined Spurs-Arsenal line-up.
Would Harry Kane get in your side ahead of Alexandre Lacazette? Does Aaron Ramsdale get the nod in goal ahead of Hugo Lloris?
Have a go and use #bbcfootball on social media to share your XI.
Your combined Spurs and Arsenal XI
Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.
