Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Son Heung-min has scored nine goals in all competitions for Tottenham so far this season

Tottenham's Son Heung-min could be out for the rest of January with a leg injury, says Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Forward Son had scans on a muscle problem after "he felt a bit of pain" following Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat by Chelsea.

It rules Son out of next week's second leg against Chelsea as well as the north London derby against Arsenal.

Conte said Son "could stay without training sessions" until the mid-season break starts on 24 January.

Son, who is Tottenham's leading Premier League scorer this season with eight goals, started against Chelsea in the mid-week cup game and played 79 minutes before being replaced.

"It was a strange situation," Conte said. "Against Chelsea I made two substitutions together, Lucas Moura and Son. Not for injury, but to try to give them 15 minutes of rest.

"The day after, Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors."

If the South Korea international is ruled out for Spurs until after the international break, he will miss Premier League games against Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea.

It also leaves Spurs without the influential forward for the FA Cup third-round tie against Morecambe on Sunday.