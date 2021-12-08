Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Anthony Glennon made his full debut for Burnley in their FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Bournemouth last season

Barrow have signed Burnley defender Anthony Glennon on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who came through Liverpool's academy before joining the Clarets in 2018, has played three times for the Premier League side.

Glennon previously had a loan spell in League Two with Grimsby Town in 2019-20, scoring once in 12 appearances.

He could make his debut for the Bluebirds against Barnsley in their FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday.

