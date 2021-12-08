Anthony Glennon: Barrow sign Burnley defender on loan until end of the season
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow have signed Burnley defender Anthony Glennon on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old, who came through Liverpool's academy before joining the Clarets in 2018, has played three times for the Premier League side.
Glennon previously had a loan spell in League Two with Grimsby Town in 2019-20, scoring once in 12 appearances.
He could make his debut for the Bluebirds against Barnsley in their FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.