Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Adama Traore has made 20 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season

Tottenham are expected to make a firm bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore during the current transfer window.

The Londoners tried to sign Traore in the summer but were unable to complete the deal.

However, despite the exit of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, Traore remains of interest to Spurs.

Manager Antonio Conte believes he can use Traore in a wing-back role, similar to how he worked with forward Victor Moses during his time at Chelsea.

It is understood no concrete offer has been made for the Spain international yet.

However, it is anticipated and given Traore has 18 months left on his contract and shown no sign of agreeing an extension, the deal could appeal to Wolves.

Molineux boss Bruno Lage knows he must sell before he buys new players this month.

On Friday, Lage said there were plusses and minuses to selling star men.

"When you want to do the next step and every time you sell your best players, the next step never happens," he said.

"The main point is to continue with the same players, but if one big transfer appears sometimes you cannot say no.

"You never know if something happens in the last minute, then you have to decide what is best for the club and the player."