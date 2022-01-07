Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Vardy aggravated the injury in last month's league win over Liverpool

Striker Jamie Vardy and centre-back Jonny Evans are still months away from returning to ease the strain on Leicester's stretched squad.

Vardy suffered a hamstring injury in December and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is "looking into March" for the 34-year-old's comeback.

Evans has had surgery on his own hamstring problem.

"He has had an operation, so he will be April," added Rodgers, who will attempt to buy a centre-back in January.

"There's a little bit of time, but it is pressing," he said when asked about the possibility of strengthening during the transfer window.

"Centre-half is such a critical position.

"We have to see what we can do, and we might have to compromise to get the type and profile you need for your team."

Leicester, in 10th place, have conceded 33 Premier League goals this season, more than any team outside the current bottom five.

However Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu, who hasn't played since limping out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Liverpool on 22 December, is set to return for the league game against Burnley on 15 January.

Full-back James Justin is closing on a return after nearly a year out with a knee ligament injury sustained in an FA Cup win over Brighton last February.

Justin will play in an under-23 team game on Saturday as he builds up to a first-team comeback.