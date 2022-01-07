Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

David Brooks revealed his Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in October

Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks says his cancer treatment is making good progress and his outlook is "promising and positive".

Brooks, 24, was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

Writing on Twitter, external-link the former Sheffield United player said he is now at the halfway stage of his treatment.

He also thanked those who got in touch following his announcement of the diagnosis, saying he was "overwhelmed by the incredible support".

"The progress is good and the outlook is promising and positive," Brooks said.

"I'm keeping in touch with everyone at Bournemouth and the [Wales] national team and looking forward to an exciting finish to the season for club and country.

"Thank you again for all your love and support."

Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, an important part of the immune system.

At the time of his diagnosis, Brooks paid particular thanks to the Wales medical team whose "swift attention" had helped detect the illness while he was on international duty for their World Cup qualifiers.

Brooks, who has been capped 21 times and made three appearances for Wales at Euro 2020, last played in Bournemouth's goalless draw against Peterborough on 29 September, when he came off after 69 minutes.