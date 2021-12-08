Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Terry Ablade scored 19 goals playing in Fulham's youth sides

AFC Wimbledon have signed Fulham striker Terry Ablade on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored 19 goals for the Cottagers in total for the under-18 and under-23 teams.

The Finland Under-21 international moved to Fulham from Finnish side FC Jazz in July 2018.

Wimbledon confirmed he would go straight into the squad for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie away to Boreham Wood.

"He's very quick over 15 to 20 yards, he loves to get in behind people and he's got a real relentlessness about him," head coach Mark Robinson told the club's website.

